A piece of history is no ‘Mor’

According to Carrillo, 34 of the 368 buildings on the local historical register are currently classified as exceptional. The rest of Visalia’s historical structures and sites in the “focus” category—good to excellent quality that have significant value—and “background” category—may not be historically significant or unique and of themselves, but contribute positively as a group to the “visual fabric” of Visalia—are relatively unprotected from demolition under the current ordinance.

The Odell-Mor’s “background” classification left the historic building vulnerable. Now the empty lot serves as a reminder of the shortcomings in protecting Visalia’s historic buildings as HPAC and the city look to update the historic preservation ordinance.

Having previously suffered from a lack of participation, and now that six of seven seats are filled, HPAC has decided to conduct a full comprehensive review of the existing local register to look for any inaccurate classifications. The last historical register review was made in 2013. Chair of HPAC Patricia Kane said the Odell-Mor’s fate could be the same for many of Visalia’s historical buildings if adjustments aren’t made.

“Some areas we need to add properties that weren’t reviewed or have aged enough to be significant,” Kane said, “we have a process to do that. It’s important if we are going to maintain that we actually take care of these properties.”

Kane said she expects the number of structures and sites in the historical register to increase significantly upon review.