ImagineU reopens to the public this Friday

“NPBI technology doesn’t replace sanitization,” said Dax Brott, president and CEO of BMI Mechanical, Inc. “But it offers an effective added layer of protection and can provide a drastic improvement to the quality of indoor air—including a reduction in airborne dust, dander, pollen, smoke, odors, and pathogens including mold, viruses and bacteria.”

The museum will be open to the public at 9 a.m., following the 8 a.m. ribbon-cutting ceremony. Moving forward, the museum hours will be Friday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Monday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays will be available for field trips and private museum rentals.

Museums and indoor playgrounds are allowed to be open at 50% capacity in the orange tier but will be at 100% capacity once Tulare County reaches the yellow tier.

More than half of county residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine and more than one third are fully vaccinated, as of press time. Tulare County’s COVID-19 case rate was hovering around 2.7 per 100,000 and would need to fall below two to move into the yellow tier. The county’s positivity rate of 1.2 and its equity metric of 1.4 were both lower than the 2.0 required for the yellow tier.

ImagineU Children’s Museum is a non-profit educational institution that is designed for children and families. Its child-centered exhibits focus on agriculture, science, and art through the power of play. Play is the vehicle for exploring and learning, developing new skills, and connecting with others. Play also has important links to developing key skills that serve as a foundation for life-long success, including critical thinking, communication, problem-solving, and collaboration. ImagineU offers two great membership opportunities: Family memberships and Grandparent memberships; both of which are a great way to save money and receive additional perks. Visit www.imagineumuseum.org for more information about memberships and day pass pricing, to book a private party or event, and for the latest updates on special events and summer/holiday hours.