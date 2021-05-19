DA launches ‘Visalia Ransacker’ history project

Between April 1974 and December 1975, Visalia residents living in neighborhoods around the COS campus were terrorized by a prowler and experienced a series of burglaries, over 100 in all, that left law enforcement perplexed. Drawers were rummaged, underwear was strewn throughout the home, and small, often insignificant items were stolen or re-arranged. The community dubbed the unknown person the “Visalia Ransacker.”

Local historian Terry Ommen has tracked the case since he was a Visalia police officer in the 1970s. Ommen, who started with VPD in 1972, told the Sun-Gazette in a 2018 interview the crimes had a lasting impact on the community.

“It was on everyone’s minds and the tension in town was unnerving and intense,” said Ommen, who retired from the VPD in 1997. “Even today, it remains at the top of people’s minds and still comes up in conversation for those who lived here at that time.”

The Ransacker often hit multiple times in a single night and an astounding 11 homes on Nov. 30, 1974 plus two more that same Thanksgiving weekend. The MO was the same in nearly all of the break-ins, according to Visalia Police Department reports. The suspect would enter the home, either by prying open a window or through an unlocked door, and then immediately unlock other doors from the inside or carefully remove screens and open other windows to give himself multiple routes of escape. He stacked dishes next to exterior doors and balanced perfume bottles on doorknobs as a makeshift alarm system. He would go through drawers in each bedroom, hastily dumping the contents of drawers with male clothing while carefully sifting through drawers with women’s clothing, in some cases stacking them neatly on their bed. He passed on taking cash and instead stole items of little value: piggy banks, collector’s coins and stamps, and women’s rings or a single earring. He tended to target homes of teenage girls attending Mt. Whitney High School or the First Presbyterian Church.

The Visalia Ransacker’s reign of terror culminated with the attempted kidnapping of Beth Snelling and the shooting and killing of her father, COS professor Claude Snelling, on Sept. 11, 1975. The Visalia Ransacker crimes ended with the shooting of Visalia Police Detective Bill McGowan, whose task force was closing in.

The Ransacker always seemed to be just out of reach of the Visalia Police Department, mostly because he was a cop himself. Joseph James DeAngelo Jr. was hired by the Exeter Police Department in May 1973 after serving in the U.S. Navy including 22 months of combat in Vietnam. DeAngelo was one of the many officers around the county who worked the Snelling murder case as part of search parties and canvassing. Officers with EPD were also given a lot of autonomy at the time as the department patrolled in one-man shifts. He was at one time named to a joint burglary task force between Exeter and Farmersville.

Shortly after the McGowan shooting, when the Ransacker’s crimes abruptly ended, DeAngelo took a job with the Auburn Police Department in 1976, about the same time a rash of more than 50 rapes and two murders began in the greater Sacramento area. The crimes all followed a similar MO and were eventually attributed to a single suspect known as the East Area Rapist. Those crimes ended in July 1979. That’s when DeAngelo went on to kill 10 more people in Southern California from 1979 until 1986, and was known by the moniker Original Night Stalker.

Last June, DeAngelo pleaded to 13 murders, 13 kidnappings and 62 different rapes. He also admitted to 161 other uncharged crimes relating to 61 uncharged victims, all in exchange for avoiding the death penalty. In January, DeAngelo was transferred to Corcoran State Prison where he will serve out 13 consecutive life sentences.