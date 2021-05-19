Re/Max Visalia donates a lot for Habitat home

Re/Max will be donating the lot and raising cash and contractor support to fund the project. Donation levels include: Craftsman Sponsor $550, Foundation Builder $1,500, Wall Raiser $2,500, Roof Raiser $5,000, Community Builder $10,000, Master Home Builder $25,000.

Re/Max agent Olga Duran told a story of a woman had volunteered with Habitat for more than 22 years whose family had just paid off their Habitat home last year.

“It’s a satisfaction to be able to give back to the community,” she said. “It takes all of us to be able to build this house.”

Architect Thom Black said the design of the home took into account the character of other homes in the neighborhood and the overall cost of building the homes to make it as affordable as possible. The need for affordable housing has not changed; if anything, it’s become even more pronounced. Today, one in six families pays half or more of their income on rent or mortgage, often choosing between paying for housing or for nutritious food, reliable transportation or healthcare needs.

“Your home shouldn’t cost you half your paycheck, and your home shouldn’t cost you your health or your children’s education,” said Deanna Saldana, resource development director for the local Habitat. “Working with the team at Re/Max Visalia, and other businesses in Tulare County, brings people together to raise walls and help a local family build strength, stability and self-reliance. Affordable housing is so important and this gives us all an opportunity to make a real difference.”

Habitat’s homebuyers invest hundreds of hours of their own labor, called “sweat equity,” working alongside volunteers and other Habitat homeowners. This helps lower the cost of construction which in turn buys down the mortgage to make it more affordable. Habitat homeowners also receive financial education to help them organize and prioritize the repayment of their home loan.

Work days will be organized through the year as this home is built for a special Visalia family. To volunteer for the Visalia build, contact Deanna Saldana by calling 559-734-4040 x 106 or emailing [email protected].

“These homes are transformative for the family,” Habitat executive director Dirk Holkeboer said. “This becomes a home and not just a place to stay. The most exciting day is when we come back here and do the wall raising. It’s not just about buying a house but building a partnership and, long term, a community with Habitat.”