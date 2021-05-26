Local recycler faces $1.7M fine

Ramirez, Jr. said his family was shocked when they received the legal document accusing his father of fraud. Ramirez, Jr. said his father was a farm laborer who wanted to do something else. He began picking up recycling containers from local grocery stores in an old Volkswagen bus and eventually opened the recycling center in 1994. With no formal business training and speaking only limited English, Ramirez, Sr. was able to build up his business adding six more recycling center locations in Visalia, Tulare, Woodlake and Orange Cove.

“He’s never had a fine threaten his business,” Ramirez, Jr. said. “We think this is really unfair.”

The cycle of recycling

Beverage distributors pay a California Refund Value (CRV) to CalRecycle and distributors who in turn charge the CRV to dealers operating retail establishments who then pass the cost along to customers at the point of sale. Certified recycling centers pay the CRV amount to customers who return empty, eligible containers made of polyethylene terephthalate (PET). Recycling centers turn around and sell the empty containers to certified processors who reimburse them for the CRV paid to customers on top of a processing fee and administrative costs. Processors then submit claims to CalRecycle for all of those costs.

Recycling centers and processors, like BC, are required to inspect containers to ensure their CRV eligibility and cancel any refund value from eligible containers by physically changing them, such as shredding or crushing them. This prevents them from being redeemed more than once. All CRV cancellations and scrap transactions must be documented and kept for validation. In other words, everything must be weighed, recorded and then reported, based on material type, to the state. CalRecycle is authorized to recover restitution for any money improperly or illegally paid to a processor and can collect interest, levy penalties, charge recovery fees for audits and investigations and may even revoke certificates.

“A certified processor has the absolute duty to cancel all beverage containers to render them unfit for re-redemption,” the Department document states. “Cancellation, like inspection, is a first-line defense against fraud.”

The state conducted an audit of BC’s reported quantities, record keeping procedures and records supporting filed claims for reimbursement from Sept. 1, 2014 through Aug. 31, 2016. According to the state, BC failed to cancel 1.1 million pounds of PET containers sold to another processor but claimed more than $1.3 million in CRV processing payments and administrative costs on the uncancelled containers. The Department also said BC failed to weigh and inspect 1,482 loads of beverage containers from its own off-site recycling centers.

“In the process of conducting its business, BC, actively engaged in dishonesty, incompetence, negligence, or fraud in performing the functions and duties of a certificate holder, which resulted in defrauding [Calrecycle],” the filing reads.

CalRecycle said BC was notified of the audit findings on Oct. 16, 2018 and the company responded with comments and documents in a letter dated Nov. 13, 2018. Unfortunately, the documentation provided were not viable defense and included two fabricated weight tickets which BC used to file for reimbursement with the state.

“CalRecycle is not working to shut down this recycling facility,” said Lance Klug with CalRecycle’s Office of Public Affairs. “CalRecycle has a responsibility to prevent fraud in the Beverage Container Recycling Program and will continue to use the fullest extent of its enforcement authority to safeguard consumer funds.”

Klug said an administrative hearing is scheduled to begin Oct. 4, 2021 and will be BC’s last chance to present evidence and testimony to avoid paying the $1.7 million fine.

Ramirez, Jr. said the business was already struggling to sell recycled materials, such as aluminum and plastic, to industrial processors and manufacturers who melt them down or mill them for reuse. He said his father was wanting to retire and hand off the business to him but paying the fine would mean shutting down and leaving places like Orange Cove and Woodlake without a recycling center.

“A fine like that will close down our business for good,” Ramirez, Jr. said.