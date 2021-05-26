State details plans to fix Visalia’s worst intersection

CalTrans presented the council with three options to fix the problem, Alternative 1A, Alternative 1B and the “do nothing” option. Alternative 1A would widen the offramp, lanes, bike lanes and shoulders of Mineral King going across the interchange and at the intersections of Lovers Lane and Buck Road, which quickly turns into Stapp Avenue. Alternative 1B would also widen the lanes and shoulders, close off Buck Road/Stapp Ave., creating a dead-end for Mineral King, and both the on- and offramps would be widened to two lanes, making Mineral King east of Lovers Lane nothing more than extended on- and offramps with cars not stopping until they reach Lovers Lane. Traffic from Buck Road/Stapp Avenue would be rerouted to McAuliff and then Mill Creek Parkway to return to Lovers Lane and access the interchange. CalTrans said 1B would reduce congestion at the interchange and allow for better queuing for cars getting on and off the highway.

Councilmember Brian Poochigian didn’t like either option. He said moving traffic off Mineral King to Mill Creek was just changing the problem and did not want to see Mineral King closed off, as it is currently a continuous frontage road from Akers Street in Visalia to Farmersville Boulevard in Farmersville. He said he would like to see a combination of the two projects, which would leave Mineral King open until after the Tower Road interchange was completed.

“I think that’s the solution right there,” Poochigian said. “So that’s what I would be supportive of, but I like that we’re doing something.

Mayor Steve Nelsen disagreed.

“This is, pardon the expression, a cluster of an off ramp,” Nelsen said. “And to talk about the Tower [Road] interchange, if that’s done in my lifetime, that’d be a miracle.”

Instead, Nelsen said he was in favor of Alternative 1B because it created a better flow of traffic which would reduce delays and congestion. He said the change would be a learning curve for those living northeast of the interchange and will require some community education.

“I think there’s going to be some negative kickback if you close [Buck Road] off, but I think it’s a matter of an adjustment period,” Nelsen said.

Councilmember Brett Taylor asked if CalTrans had considered a three way stop at the intersection of Mineral King and Buck Road instead of a multi-million dollar renovation of the interchange.

Shavonne Conley, project design engineer with Caltrans, said having more directions of traffic controlled by stop signs would potentially increase the number of cars stacking along the offramp and back onto the freeway. Timed lights, like the traffic signals at Lovers Lane, are better at pacing vehicles coming on and off the highway.

“You really need the timed intersection that’s going to control all directions at once to really be able to control that amount of traffic based on the analysis,” Conley said.