Visalia City Council clears mini mart as smoke shop

Carrillo said he could not find any provisions in the municipal code requiring a certain distance for smoke shops to be set back from schools. Carrillo said based on the Planning Commission’s decision, the staff was recommending that the city deny VUSD’s appeal and uphold the Planning Commission’s approval of the conditional use permit for PRD Cigarettes.

Visalia resident Amanda Wright, who’s backyard backs up against the minimart, spoke out against PRD Cigarettes. She said she’s had problems with crime and homelessness in relation to the old business at the location, and that PRD Cigarettes would not be an improvement.

“They do sell to minors, I’ve seen it done,” Wright said. “He will sell to the homeless who will hand the minors their alcohol, tobacco or whatever he is selling.”

Vincent Salinas, an independent contractor who came in support of the business owner of PRD Cigarettes, said the council ought to consider banning donut shops instead because of “the high diabetics and families and so forth.”

“Last Thursday afternoon, there were more kids hanging out at these cheap donut shops than the other businesses,” Salinas said. “You’re going to ban donut shops where all these kids hangout. It’s critical that school districts and other agencies start to do that, because it is a bad health issue.”

Betty Odell, who volunteers at Houston Elementary with her husband through the Visalia Lions Club, said that because there is no bussing for kids to Houston Elementary, many of them walk to school, right by what would be PRD Cigarettes.

“They’re just exposed to so much of the vapor and all of the tobacco products,” Odell said. “I would like you to consider policies that restrict how close to schools tobacco retailers can be located. To me, 1000 feet is not enough.”

A representative of VUSD did not comment during the public hearing. Council member Brett Taylor asked for clarification on what the sufficient measures to limit the overall exposure smoking in public areas were outlined in the city code.

“The way the code is written it says you can’t smoke in these certain public spaces, stores and schools. It also provides a rule saying if you see a minor smoking, whether it’s in a public space or on the street, that can be cited for that—not cited, I should say, but they’re not supposed to do that,” Carrillo said. “Through those limitations, exposure of any sort of smoking is expected to be reduced for any kid just passing by the store.”