Cal Water upgrades downtown water main

In July 2014, at the height of the last drought, the state approved an emergency order mandating water agencies, customers and private well owners to drastically cut back on water use or face fines as high as $10,000. Johnson said Visalia was already in conservation when the mandate was implemented in the midst of a historic drought and was unfairly criticized for not meeting the 20% reduction even though it had already implemented a self-imposed 20% reduction long before the order. Johnson said we are unlikely to see a similar state mandate during the drought the state is potentially entering now.

“I have not heard of any state mandates being discussed and would be surprised if I did,” Johnson said.

The difference with this drought will be implementation of the state’s groundwater monitoring law. Passed in 2014, the Sustainable Groundwater Management Act (SGMA) requires water agencies like Cal Water to recharge the underground water table with enough water to offset what it pumps out year over year by 2040. Johnson said the law will primarily affect agriculture wells, which pump out far more water than urban wells on a per acre per year basis.

“Our Visalia District customers have done a tremendous job with their conservation efforts, and we look forward to partnering with them again as we face another drought,” he said.

Cal Water’s portion of the partnership is preparing for drought by identifying leaks and potential service gaps and upgrading infrastructure to minimize loss, such as the Main Street project. Johnson said the $2.4 million project is on track to complete on time and on budget. The project would be paid for by customers but over an extended period of time. Cal Water goes through the rate case process with the California Public Utilities District every three years. In the process, Cal Water presents a proposed budget, which includes its costs to operate the system as well as expenses to maintain it and the total revenue needed to meet both goals.

The last increase, issued to the CPUC in 2018, was approved in December, according to Cal Water. Johnson said the rate increase amounted to an average of about $5 per month over a three-year span beginning this year and ending in 2023. Cal Water will apply for a new cycle sometime later this year.

“Although these efforts are critically important, they can’t take the place of customer conservation efforts,” Johnson said.

Cal Water encourages customers to utilize its conservation program to help save water. The utility offers rebates on high-efficiency appliances and devices; a free conservation kit that includes a garden hose nozzle with shutoff valve, high-efficiency showerheads, faucet aerators, and more; educational resources; and a smart landscape tune-up program that includes an irrigation system evaluation along with installation of efficient devices and repair of irrigation leaks at no cost to customers.

Residents and businesses should also continue observing the prohibited uses of water that have been in effect. Water-wasting activities include, in part, using water on outdoor landscaping that causes runoff onto adjacent properties or paved areas; using water during or within 48 hours after measurable rainfall; using a hose to wash vehicles unless the hose has a shutoff nozzle or similar device; and using water in a fountain or other decorative water feature, except where part of a recirculating system

Cal Water customers can visit calwater.com/conservation or contact the Visalia District Customer Center at 559-624-1600 for information on conservation programs along with a full list of prohibited uses of water.

Additionally, Cal Water reminds residents in the City of Visalia to observe any outdoor watering restrictions by the City that may be in effect. Current watering schedules may be found at gogreenvisalia.com.

Cal Water’s Visalia District serves about 147,000 people through 46,700 service connections in Visalia and about 2 million people through 492,600 service connections in California. The utility has provided water service in the area since 1926. Additional information may be obtained online at www.calwater.com.