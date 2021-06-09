City to relocate fire station up the road

“They have been very welcoming but the situation was never meant to be permanent,” Griswold said.

The older bays at the Cal Fire station don’t exactly meet the space requirements of the Visalia Fire Department either. Griswold said the engine bay is not long enough to house the city’s fire truck, the living quarters are cramped and the bedrooms are part of another engine bay.

“The new station will provide updated living spaces conducive of a more modern fire station workplace,” Griswold said.

Also at the May 3 meeting, the city council increased its contract with RRM Design Group by $113,700 to redesign Station 56 for the new site. The city had already paid RRM $324,800 to design the station which is based on the footprint and floorplan of Station 53, located near Walnut Avenue and Akers Street. The city was originally looking at building the station on the southwest corner of Tulare Avenue and Vista Street but said “several issues” had developed in negotiations with the landowner, and there were infrastructure challenges and timing issues with construction of an adjacent housing project, according to the staff report.

The new site is already appropriately zoned for a fire station, has access to existing utilities and has developed curbs and gutters.

“The current proposed site alternative was identified as a more suitable location, with a quicker development timeline and significantly reduced site costs,” the staff report stated.

The city has tentatively schedule to go out to bid on the $6 million station in November with construction starting in January 2022 and the station opening in June 2022.

Station 56 isn’t the only station in the works for Visalia. Last fall, the city began talks about constructing a new station to replace Station 51, the original fire station located at 309 S. Johnson St. in downtown. While the city has not yet decided if it will remodel the existing station or build a new one, the council did approve $400,000 in Measure N funding last summer for design of a new station. If the city decides to replace its strategic downtown location, it will again use the basics from Station 53 to design the new station.

“I want to make sure the public knows we aren’t building more fire stations,” Griswold said. “These are replacement stations.”