Visalia Cemetery tries to dry out infestation

It also known as the yellow fever mosquito because it is a carrier for deadly diseases including West Nile and Zika virus in addition to dengue and yellow fever.

“This mosquito is pretty scary,” said cemetery manager Cindy Summers.

The cemetery called in the Delta Vector Control District last August to spray all of the flower containers at grave sites once a week for the month. The special tax district handles mosquito abatement for northwestern Tulare County. Summers said it killed off most of the mosquito larva but not the adult mosquitoes, which have developed a resistance to the pesticide.

“So that’s what we’re trying to do, as best we can eliminate that standing water,” Summers said.

The only option to eliminate the pest from a particular area is to eliminate standing water. That’s why the Visalia Cemetery is requiring all flower containers at grave sites be filled with sand, kitty litter or the super absorbent polyacrylamide. Any vases not filled with these materials will have its contents dumped and then turned over to eliminate standing water. Sand is available on site in the Pavilion parking lot.

“You can’t use the green, floral foam, either,” Summers said. “That holds enough water that the mosquitoes can breed in that as well.”

The cemetery is also asking visitors not to leave anything at the grave site, including paper, plastic or foil coverings from flowers, or balloons which can deflate and allow for the pooling of water when the cemetery waters the lawn.

“Anything left in the cemetery that can hold water or is deemed unsafe, breakable, and anything that may pose a landscaping or mowing safety hazard will be removed,” the cemetery’s web site reads.

Summers said she understands there will be those in the public who will call upset about someone removing things from a grave site. That’s why the cemetery has posted the policy on its social media and web site, posted signs from the mosquito abatement district at each entrance and contacted local media to get the word out.

“It’s not a cost, money wise, but it’s a very emotional issue for people,” Summers said. “We understand it’s an emotional and sentimental issue. But it’s also a health issue with the mosquitoes. And so that’s really what we’re trying to do.”

The cemetery district has dedicated a temporary staff member to comb the 50-acre cemetery grounds turning over vases, removing any containers with water and checking for any kind of standing water where mosquitoes like to breed. Summers said will likely be an ongoing issue for the cemetery.

“We’ll probably have somebody out here for the next couple months,” Summers said. “And of course, once you get through, you got to come back through again.”

Summers said the cemetery appreciates the public’s assistance in its efforts to eliminate mosquito breeding and to keep the grounds safe and clean. For more information on the new policy for leaving mementos at grave sites, call the Visalia Public Cemetery at 559-734-6181 or visit VisaliaCem.org. For more information on the aedes aegypti mosquito, call the Delta Vector Control District at 559-732-8606 or visit DeltaVCD.com.