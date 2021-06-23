Visalia doubles down on committee reshuffling

“Change is only good if there’s a reason for it,” Greening said. “I believe you will see that this busy committee of dedicated Visalians is worthy of continuation.”

Dorothy Osack said it is group’s like the Environmental Committee which will help local governments make informed decisions about water conservation as the state enters its second drought in the last decade.

“We’ve witnessed terrifying events in terms of fires, droughts, floods, and storms, as well as negative economic impacts of climate change in just the last few years,” she said. “This is a people’s fight. It’s up to us.”

Maile Melkonian, former chair of city’s Environmental Committee, and Kathy Falconer, a former member of the committee, offered a compromise to the council. They suggested keeping the Environmental Committee in tact and having the two environmentally-minded people serving on the CAC to act as a liaison between the two committees. In essence, the Environmental and Disability Advocacy committees could serve as sub-committees of the CAC.

“This would enable council members to communicate through a single super committee, while leaving enough subject focused volunteers in place to actually make worthy projects happen with less staff time,” Melkonian said.

Mayor Steve Nelsen said every councilmember was at the strategic planning session in January where they all agreed to take a different look at how the city oversees committees and commissions. In the ensuing months, the council listened to the concerns of the various boards say they wanted a louder voice in city policy, funding to take on projects and appoint people from throughout the city to avoid long-standing vacancies. He also said there has never been a limit on the number of volunteer subcommittees to serve under a city-sanctioned committee, so Melkonian’s idea was already part of the new system.

“At no time did we use the term, we’re canceling the environmental committee,” Nelsen said. “We kind of re titled it, we kind of gave it a bigger voice we feel.”

Collins made a motion to continue with the environmental and disability advocacy seats on the larger CAC but to reinstate the two committees to continue to give those dedicated volunteers a voice in city government.

“I continue to contend that more voices is better than fewer voices, and more involvement makes for a better community,” Collins said.

The motion died for lack of a second. Poochigian then motioned to deny Collins request to discuss restoring the two committees at a future meeting. The motion passed 3-1 with Collins voting no.

On Monday, the council appointed former Environmental Committee members Dustin Johnson and Holly Deniston-Sheets to the CAC. The council also appointed former Disability Advocacy Committee members Glen Stewart and Albert “George” Curtis to the CAC. Both were approved on a 3-1 vote, with Collins voting no.