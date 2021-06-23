Visalia doubles down on committee reshuffling

Council denies request to restore the Environmental and Disability Advocacy committees after eliminating them a month earlier
VISALIA – A month after voting to discard and reshuffle the city’s committees, one city official claimed they had dealt the community a bad hand. The council elected to hold.
At its June 7 meeting, Councilmember Greg Collins placed an item on the council’s hefty 37-item agenda asking the council to restore the Visalia Environmental Committee and the Disability Advocacy Committee. The council unanimously eliminated the two committees on May 3 after receiving reports reviewing every city commission and committee at meetings in March and April. As part of the reorganization of city committees, the council voted to appoint two members from each of the committees to serve on the Citizens Advisory Committee, which acts as a liaison between the public and city council on variety of issues.
“When we took this action, I may have gone brain dead that evening because I did vote for it. But philosophically I was against it,” Councilmember Greg Collins said at the June 7 meeting.
Councilmember Brian Poochigian said he felt the changes gave both committees more of a voice by being part of the larger CAC, which is involved in every function of the city and controls the questions on the city’s annual public survey. He asked those involved in the former committees to give it at least a year to see if the new system works.
“I think we created a super committee here,” Poochigian said. “Sometimes it’s hard to change but sometimes you need to change to make things more relevant.”
Other changes included making appointments to represent every quadrant in the city, appropriating $10,000 for committees and commissions to fund projects, requiring each of them to draft a work plan and present it to the council for approval and eliminate alternates on all committees and commissions.
A dozen people spoke in favor of Collins’ motion to reconsider the elimination of the two committees, including master gardeners, an expert in land conservation, and a Bay Area transplant attracted to the natural beauty of the area.
Carol Greening extolled the benefits of the Environmental Committee, which recognizes homes and businesses who conserve water and divert waste from landfills through recycling and composting. She said the committee has organized a successful Earth Day event for many years and had diverted 30 tons of toxic waste from entering the landfill thanks to its household battery recycling program.
“Change is only good if there’s a reason for it,” Greening said. “I believe you will see that this busy committee of dedicated Visalians is worthy of continuation.”
Dorothy Osack said it is group’s like the Environmental Committee which will help local governments make informed decisions about water conservation as the state enters its second drought in the last decade.
“We’ve witnessed terrifying events in terms of fires, droughts, floods, and storms, as well as negative economic impacts of climate change in just the last few years,” she said. “This is a people’s fight. It’s up to us.”
Maile Melkonian, former chair of city’s Environmental Committee, and Kathy Falconer, a former member of the committee, offered a compromise to the council. They suggested keeping the Environmental Committee in tact and having the two environmentally-minded people serving on the CAC to act as a liaison between the two committees. In essence, the Environmental and Disability Advocacy committees could serve as sub-committees of the CAC.
“This would enable council members to communicate through a single super committee, while leaving enough subject focused volunteers in place to actually make worthy projects happen with less staff time,” Melkonian said.
Mayor Steve Nelsen said every councilmember was at the strategic planning session in January where they all agreed to take a different look at how the city oversees committees and commissions. In the ensuing months, the council listened to the concerns of the various boards say they wanted a louder voice in city policy, funding to take on projects and appoint people from throughout the city to avoid long-standing vacancies. He also said there has never been a limit on the number of volunteer subcommittees to serve under a city-sanctioned committee, so Melkonian’s idea was already part of the new system.
“At no time did we use the term, we’re canceling the environmental committee,” Nelsen said. “We kind of re titled it, we kind of gave it a bigger voice we feel.”
Collins made a motion to continue with the environmental and disability advocacy seats on the larger CAC but to reinstate the two committees to continue to give those dedicated volunteers a voice in city government.
“I continue to contend that more voices is better than fewer voices, and more involvement makes for a better community,” Collins said.
The motion died for lack of a second. Poochigian then motioned to deny Collins request to discuss restoring the two committees at a future meeting. The motion passed 3-1 with Collins voting no.
On Monday, the council appointed former Environmental Committee members Dustin Johnson and Holly Deniston-Sheets to the CAC. The council also appointed former Disability Advocacy Committee members Glen Stewart and Albert “George” Curtis to the CAC. Both were approved on a 3-1 vote, with Collins voting no.