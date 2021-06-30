Visalia begins design of public safety headquarters

The public safety building will not only serve as a headquarters for police and fire but also house the finance department, at least temporarily, and include a new city council chambers. The design will be developed by Darden Architects after the city approved a $2.1 million contract with firm in March two years after initiating the original request for proposals .

“With COVID, and all of the changes in our schedules, it’s taken an unusually long time for us to get to the point where we have a consultant under contract,” Porter said.

Porter said part of Darden’s contract is to complete a space needs assessment to determine the square footage and which staff and functions will be housed there. He said the assessment should be completed in September, when the city will finally be able to formalize the size and scope of the project. He said the design committee should return to the council at the second meeting in October to present conceptual slides of what the building might look like.

“We should be able to return after the first of the year and start giving you some real looks at what the building might eventually look like the building orientation and things like that,” Porter said.

The only actionable part of the report was for the council to appoint two councilmembers to the preliminary project planning and design committee. Mayor Steve Nelsen wanted to keep the original committee members who began working on the project, himself at the late vice mayor Phil Cox, whose health was already in decline. Cox deferred the decision to Nelsen on whether or not he should continue to serve given his uncertain condition.

Councilmembers Poochigian and Greg Collins both expressed interest in serving on the committee. Collins said his 30-year career as a city planner, working with architects, developers and designers made him uniquely qualified for the appointment.

“Whoever sits on the committee has to hit the road running. They have to know what they’re doing,” Collins said. “This isn’t a situation that needs to be taken lightly. And I think it’s important to try to put the best people in the proper positions so that the product is successful and well designed.”

Poochigian motioned for the mayor to appoint the committee members. Nelsen seconded the motion and it passed, 3-1 with Collins voting no. Councilmember Brett Taylor was absent.

“I would like to leave it up to the mayor for his discretion to make a choice,” Poochigian said.

After Cox’s passing on June 16, the mayor will have to appoint another councilmember to the committee to prevent further delays in the project.

Most of the money for the design of the project is coming from the city’s civic center fund. Formerly earmarked to build a new civic center, the council voted two years ago to reprioritize the fund toward a new public safety administration building before building a new civic center. The decision effectively pushed a new civic center another 20 years down the road.