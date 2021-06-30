Visalia Council can’t reach consensus on cannabis

Councilmember Greg Collins, who voted in favor of banning the cultivation and sale of cannabis in 2017, requested the item be placed on the June 21 agenda during the work session. He agreed with Poochigian many people were already using marijuana. In April, Collins proposed allowing dispensaries because it has become more socially acceptable and dispensaries are already operating without issues in Farmersville, Woodlake, Lindsay and Porterville, a similar ordinance has been approved in Tulare, and cultivation of cannabis is authorized in Dinuba. He suggested limiting the number in the community to two with both being located in east downtown, which is zoned for the city’s microbrewery and boutique winery district.

“It’s amazing the number of people that I bump into who take advantage of some of this material for sleeping purposes and for pain purposes,” Collins said.

The city’s public opinion survey supports Collins’ claims. In 2019, only 39% of residents said they were in favor of the city reexamining its city-imposed ban on the sale of recreational marijuana, a figure that had remained unchanged since the statewide approval of recreational marijuana in the 2016 general election, according to the city’s annual Public Opinion Survey. That changed last year when about half of people said they were in favor.

In April, Collins also noted cannabis was generating nearly $1 million annually for city budgets in communities much smaller than Visalia. Farmersville estimates cannabis will generate $1.4 million in taxes for the city in fiscal year 2021-22 and Woodlake has invested nearly $900,000 in its parks and recreation since approving cannabis for sale in the city in 2017.

“My mom used to say, ‘if your friends jump off a bridge, are you going to jump off with them?’,” Nelsen said. “And because our neighboring cities are allowing marijuana to come into their jurisdiction doesn’t mean I have to follow suit.”

Nelsen went on to cite recent medical reviews linking marijuana use to schizophrenia and domestic violence. WebMD published a review of several studies about the correlation between marijuana use and schizophrenia, a serious mental health illness often associated with losing touch with reality. The review was far from conclusive, falling short of causation, but did note using cannabis could double your odds of developing schizophrenia if it runs in your family. The domestic violence angle was inconclusive at best with the American Psychological Association saying there were too many other factors to establish a direct link.

“It took us about umpteen how many years to realize there was a correlation between cancer and smoking and the ill effects of smoking,” Nelsen said. “And we don’t have that basis right now on marijuana usage.”

Groom asked if either Nelsen or Taylor would consider any cannabis related businesses, including cultivation, processing, warehousing, testing, packaging and labeling, or delivery operations. The answer was no, leaving the council locked at a 2-2 vote. There is currently no vote to break the tie following the pasting of Phil Cox the week before. Groom said staff would stop looking into cannabis within city limits unless council directed it to do otherwise at a future date.