Habitat eyes second build in Visalia

The local chapter of Habitat is pushing to build more affordable housing units this year. Fresh off its April announcement of a new home build in Visalia, the nonprofit home builder is already eying a second build in the city.

Local chapter executive director Dirk Holkeboer said Habitat for Humanity has expressed “strong interest” in property at the southeast corner of Tulare Avenue and Santa Fe Street. The half-acre parcel was recently declared as surplus by the city of Visalia, the first step in the process for the city to sell the property.

The property was left over from the city’s right-of-way purchase to construct the now complete roundabout at the misaligned intersection where the parcel acted as an on-site yard to store materials and park equipment.

Sixty days after posting the property as surplus, the city can accept or reject proposals to buy the property. If accepted, the City will enter a 90-day negation period to determine the viability of use or sale.

“Once the property is posted as ‘surplus’, Habitat plans to formally communicate its interest in the site to the City,” Holkeboer said.

Habitat held a groundbreaking April 20 for its newest home build at the corner of NW 1st Street and Pearl Street in north Visalia. The lot for the home at 320 NW 1st St. was donated by Re/Max Visalia, which is celebrating its 25th anniversary in the Tulare County real estate market. The home will be completed with the sweat of the agents of Re/Max on site and in step with the selected homeowner. Additionally, contractors and industry businesses will be encouraged to join in with contributions of money, materials and labor.

The need for affordable housing has not changed; if anything, it’s become even more pronounced. Today, one in six families pays half or more of their income on rent or mortgage, often choosing between paying for housing or for nutritious food, reliable transportation or healthcare needs.

Habitat’s homebuyers invest hundreds of hours of their own labor, called “sweat equity,” working alongside volunteers and other Habitat homeowners. This helps lower the cost of construction which in turn buys down the mortgage to make it more affordable. Habitat homeowners also receive financial education to help them organize and prioritize the repayment of their home loan.

Work days will be organized through the year as this home is built for a special Visalia family. To volunteer for the Visalia build, contact Deanna Saldana by calling 559-734-4040 x 106 or emailing [email protected].

Before any building can happen, Saldana said Habitat will need to hire a new construction manager. The position will oversee the construction process of Habitat houses, including generating timelines for each build, coordinating volunteers, subcontractors and material deliveries, and providing basic construction safety training for volunteers and homeowners. Applicants must have construction experience in the area and a contractor’s license.

This is an hourly position and may be part-time or full-time. Compensation is based on qualifications and work arrangements. The work schedule may vary from week to week and will frequently include Saturdays.

For more information, go to www.hfhtkc.org/2021/03/25/construction-manager-position-available or email [email protected].