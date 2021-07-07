Visalia expands project as home of the BRAVE

This most recent expansion will add a corridor to specifically honor veterans in addition to those who are active military. Twenty-eight veteran banners will be placed on 14 streetlight poles in the center median of Goshen Avenue from Akers Street to Shirk Street. Veterans banners are eligible to remain up for a maximum of four years. The council vote will also allow the program to add 28 active military banners to 14 streetlight poles on Lovers Lane from Mineral King Avenue to Houston Avenue. Active military banners are removed one year after the person returns home, due to the laps in time from the end of active duty to the annual review of active military by the project, but could be up to two years for those serving in the military reserve plus the time for the project to receive applications, approve banners, and simultaneously schedule their installation and removal.

“As for fallen heroes, an additional display was to be added to their banners, and they would be allowed to remain in place as long as in good condition,” the staff report stated.

Due to its popularity, city staff said all but six streetlight poles on major roads in the community have been utilized for the program.

“Even with the removal of the banners of those who are no longer enlisted and the replacement with new banners of actively serving military, the number of available streetlight poles is diminishing,” the staff report stated.

Service person’s banners be paid for in full before their banner will be installed. Family members are responsible for replacement cost for tattered and faded Banners. The cost of a banner is $360 and includes printing the banner, brackets and installation on the light pole.

For more information or to make a donation, visit www.thebraveprojectvisalia.org.