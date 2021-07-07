Visalia’s ‘Sonic’ project moves ahead slowly

City attempts to sell half of buildings at Sonic Plaza, renovate the others which have remained unfinished shells since being built in 2008

VISALIA – The word sonic brings to mind a speeding hedgehog, fast service and things traveling at the speed of sound, but in Visalia there is nothing expedient about the Sonic Plaza project.

“This thing is like the never ending story,” Mayor Steve Nelsen said. “It started in 2014 and just keeps coming back.”

Nelsen was referring to the city’s purchase of four office buildings across the parking lot to Sonic Drive-In and adjacent to Visalia Transit’s Maintenance and Operations Facility at the corner of Goshen Avenue and Cain Street. In addition to purchasing the property, the city also spent $25,000 in 2018 to investigate what would be required to bring the buildings up to current code. Three years later, city staff asked for another $50,300 from the council on June 7 to parcel the property into two properties, with two of the four buildings being designated surplus property for sale and the other two being renovated as office space for city departments.