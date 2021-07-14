Kaweah Health changes policies after worker’s overdose

A contractor working in the emergency department overdosed on drugs stolen from an exam room in December 2020; physician confesses to stealing opioids for personal use
VISALIA – Kaweah Health is changing its policies regarding pharmaceuticals at the hospital after a healthcare worker stole prescription medication and died from an overdose.
CEO Gary Herbst announced the hospital-related death of a contracted worker and another instance of a physician stealing opioids in a July message on Kaweah Health’s website. Herbst said the hospital reported the two unrelated incidences of prescription drugs being taken illegally, known in the industry as drug diversion, to the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) after each incident in December 2020 and January 2021.
“While our investigation revealed that no harm came to any of our patients because of these drug diversions, the non-physician member of our team died from an overdose of diverted medication,” Herbst said. “We still greatly mourn his death and miss him terribly.”
Herbst said the deceased healthcare worker was a scribe, a contracted position which inputs physician notes dictated during rounds at the hospital. The contractor was employed by Vituity, an emergency medicine group contracted to provide both clinical and non-clinical positions in the emergency department. In December 2020, at the height of the pandemic when Kaweah Health had 170 COVID patients in acute care was nearing 100% capacity at the hospital, the scribe snuck into the emergency department around midnight. He found an empty room where an IV of a common sedative known as Propofol was still hanging from a patient who had passed away a few hours earlier. Herbst said the scribe found a syringe in the room, extracted some of the sedative and then went to an employee bathroom where he was found unresponsive next to the syringe and later pronounced dead shortly after.
“This was a beloved member of the emergency department and of our healthcare team,” Herbst said. “It was a traumatic experience for the staff and the physicians.”
Immediately after discovering the body, Herbst said his staff reported the death to California Department of Public Health (CDPH), Tulare County Coroner’s Office and the Visalia Police Department. Later that same month, CDPH came out to do a full investigation. During the hospital’s own reconciliation process for medication, staff noted only about 10 of the 100 milliliter IV bottle were administered to the patient, which should have left 90 milliliters but there was only 30 or 40 milliliters left when they checked the exam room.
In January 2021, Kaweah Health reported a second incident of staff stealing prescription drugs for personal use. Herbst said the physician had showed signs of possible impairment but there were never any witnesses or unreconciled medication use. A group of certified registered nurse anaesthetists, who had just returned from a drug diversion prevention webinar, filed some concerns with the chief medical officer and confronted the physician. After a week, the doctor admitted to having a substance abuse problem and confessed he had been taking drugs since May 2020. Herbst said the doctor would order three micrograms of Fentanyl, a synthetic opioid, only administer two micrograms and keep one for himself. Empty syringes had been found in the trash cans of employee bathrooms during that time. Herbst said the doctor has been placed on leave and Kaweah Health is currently reviewing his case to see whether or not he will be allowed to return to the hospital at any point.
Kaweah Health’s self-reporting of the incidents triggered an unannounced complaint validation survey by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) in March. CMS detailed its findings, observations and deficiencies identified during their survey in a statement of deficiencies report in May. The report said Kaweah Health did not consistently follow its own established practices and policies. Herbst called the report “deeply disappointing” because the activities and behaviors did not meet the hospitals standards and expectations for patient safety.
“We had two individuals [who] committed diversion completely unrelated to each other. And had they followed our policies, we would not have had diversion,” Herbst said. “But these are two individuals [who] chose to do something on their own.”
In June, Kaweah Health submitted its formal plan of correction (POC) to CMS, a 200-page response detailing the steps the hospital has taken to correct the deficiencies. CMS accepted Kaweah Health’s plan on July 8.
“It is our responsibility to learn from these mistakes and make sure they do not happen again,” Herbst said.
In the case of the scribe, Kaweah Health implemented several major changes to its policies. While Propofol is not a controlled substance, it will now be kept under lock and key like opioids. The hospital will no longer use IVs with ports, which means you would have to puncture the bag or line in order to draw the liquid into a syringe. Any unused fluid is now discarded within two hours of use. Syringes are no longer allowed out of locked drawers unless a nurse or doctor is in the room.
In the case of the physician, Kaweah Health will notify any new hires with past issues of substance abuse they will be subject to regular and random drug testing as a condition of employment, staff will receive additional training on recognizing signs of impairment in co-workers and the hospital is starting an extensive campaign to educate staff to issues of addiction in the healthcare industry.
“Unfortunately, and sometimes very sadly, addiction to alcohol or drugs and diversion of drugs for personal use are far too common across our healthcare industry,” Herbst said. “While being a healthcare professional can be a highly-rewarding and gratifying career choice, it also comes with a great deal of complexity, challenge, stress and hard work—all factors that can lead or contribute to addictive behaviors.”
Herbst cited a USA Today article reporting more than 100,000 doctors, nurses, technicians and other health professionals across the country struggle with abuse or addiction, mostly involving narcotics. “What sets doctors and nurses apart from other professionals is their accessibility to highly sought-after drugs,” the article stated.
Immediately after discovering the incidents in December and January, Herbst said Kaweah Health implementing extensive process and practice changes and since the CMS report, the hospital worked tirelessly with experts from across the country to address each of the findings and concerns. Herbst said Kaweah Health has taken the following steps to prevent future drug diversions:
- developed new and revised existing policies;
- rolled out extensive education and training to staff and practitioners;
- created and implemented new auditing tools and processes; and
- raised the overall consciousness of Kaweah Health when it comes to matters of impairment, addiction and diversion.
“We are in constant pursuit of knowledge, skill, and adherence to best practices and we view this survey and its results as a learning opportunity for us,” Herbst said. “We also have developed a greater awareness of how our healthcare professionals are at greater risk of developing addictive behaviors.”
Herbst encouraged anyone reading this who is struggling with addictive behaviors, to please, get help by calling the county’s 24-hour Alcohol and Other Drug Substance Use Disorder Access Line at 1-866-732-4114.