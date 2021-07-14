Kaweah Health changes policies after worker’s overdose

Herbst said the deceased healthcare worker was a scribe, a contracted position which inputs physician notes dictated during rounds at the hospital. The contractor was employed by Vituity, an emergency medicine group contracted to provide both clinical and non-clinical positions in the emergency department. In December 2020, at the height of the pandemic when Kaweah Health had 170 COVID patients in acute care was nearing 100% capacity at the hospital, the scribe snuck into the emergency department around midnight. He found an empty room where an IV of a common sedative known as Propofol was still hanging from a patient who had passed away a few hours earlier. Herbst said the scribe found a syringe in the room, extracted some of the sedative and then went to an employee bathroom where he was found unresponsive next to the syringe and later pronounced dead shortly after.

“This was a beloved member of the emergency department and of our healthcare team,” Herbst said. “It was a traumatic experience for the staff and the physicians.”

Immediately after discovering the body, Herbst said his staff reported the death to California Department of Public Health (CDPH), Tulare County Coroner’s Office and the Visalia Police Department. Later that same month, CDPH came out to do a full investigation. During the hospital’s own reconciliation process for medication, staff noted only about 10 of the 100 milliliter IV bottle were administered to the patient, which should have left 90 milliliters but there was only 30 or 40 milliliters left when they checked the exam room.

In January 2021, Kaweah Health reported a second incident of staff stealing prescription drugs for personal use. Herbst said the physician had showed signs of possible impairment but there were never any witnesses or unreconciled medication use. A group of certified registered nurse anaesthetists, who had just returned from a drug diversion prevention webinar, filed some concerns with the chief medical officer and confronted the physician. After a week, the doctor admitted to having a substance abuse problem and confessed he had been taking drugs since May 2020. Herbst said the doctor would order three micrograms of Fentanyl, a synthetic opioid, only administer two micrograms and keep one for himself. Empty syringes had been found in the trash cans of employee bathrooms during that time. Herbst said the doctor has been placed on leave and Kaweah Health is currently reviewing his case to see whether or not he will be allowed to return to the hospital at any point.

“We also have developed a greater awareness of how our healthcare professionals are at greater risk of developing addictive behaviors,” Herbst said.

Kaweah Health’s self-reporting of the incidents triggered an unannounced complaint validation survey by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) in March. CMS detailed its findings, observations and deficiencies identified during their survey in a statement of deficiencies report in May. The report said Kaweah Health did not consistently follow its own established practices and policies. Herbst called the report “deeply disappointing” because the activities and behaviors did not meet the hospitals standards and expectations for patient safety.

“We had two individuals [who] committed diversion completely unrelated to each other. And had they followed our policies, we would not have had diversion,” Herbst said. “But these are two individuals [who] chose to do something on their own.”