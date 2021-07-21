Community weighs in on low barrier shelter

Tom Collishaw moderated while the other three representatives took turns outlining the history of the low-barrier development and the reasons for selecting the controversial location at the southwest corner of Glendale Street and Court Street.

Residents diverged from the panelists over the shelter’s location. Residents disapprove that it’s in the middle of proposed housing developments, adjacent from Riverway Sports Park, and less than a mile from Riverway Elementary School. But the site was chosen because, the panelists said, no other site in Visalia could be found that met the criteria.

Mayor Nelsen began by laying out the timeline of events that precipitated the development of the low-barrier shelter. A printout of that timeline was provided. Nelsen stated that numerous meetings and workshops were held by the city leading up to the final approval. He also cited two major legal developments that limit the city’s control in this matter: the 9th Circuit Court ruling in Martin v. City of Boise and “by right” zoning laws coming out of Sacramento.

“Municipalities are not able to criminalize the act of sitting, sleeping, or lying on public property if there’s no low-barrier navigation center,” Nelsen said of the Martin v. Boise ruling. In Visalia homeless individuals are allowed to set up tents at 7 p.m. in public parks if they remove them by 6 a.m., Nelsen said. The navigation center is a piece of the puzzle that will allow the city to start getting people off the streets and out of parks and into housing, he said.

Nelsen went on to say that “by right” developments have “effectively tied the hands of local municipalities.”

The state considers by right developments to be supportive housing, such as low-barrier navigation centers, in areas zoned for multifamily and mixed-use developments. However, it does not allow local governments to require conditional use permits before approval. State law also stipulates a time frame in which cities must review and act upon applications for low-barrier navigation center developments. Because the proposed low barrier shelter meets all requirements mandated by the state, the city has little control in its location and approval.

Nelsen also informed attendees that the nearly $5 million dollars the city awarded for the center do not come from the city’s general fund but from federal and state money for housing.

Nelsen then laid out his experience with the homelessness issue, as well as cleanup efforts. “I live two and a half blocks from the island at the river, which has over a hundred unhoused individuals,” Nelsen said. He added that he’s experienced unhoused individuals going through his neighborhood for 20 years and pointed out that the island is approximately four blocks from an elementary school. “They’ve had no issues with the unhoused people living at the island,” Nelsen said.

“So let’s be honest,” Nelsen said. “Hopefully, the consensus and mindset tonight is we want to help those that want to be helped. But being brutally honest, that attitude is always not in my neighborhood. It is in my neighborhood, and I am for the navigation center.”

Venting frustration

Following the presentations, the floor was opened for public questions and comments. There were some in support and many frustrated with the development team’s choice of location and lack of communication with the community.

One commenter stated a number of examples in which homeless individuals had committed crimes or engaged in activities that made her feel unsafe while her children were present.

“I think it would just be fair to say that many of us are sympathetic to the situation that these individuals are in but are concerned about safety, especially when children are involved, especially in places very close to where my children congregate most days of the week,” she said.

The commenter also asked about the “low-barrier” designation and whether there would be behavioral consequences for individuals who were not showing improvement in drug or alcohol use or mental health.

“I think for us, we’re looking at up to 180 days, and the intention is that for us to wrap around all of those services as much as we can around them,” Escarsega-Fechner said. “We certainly can’t predict if they’re going to get well or if they’re not going to get well, but for us, it’s really one of those things we’ll have to look at as we begin operations, but the intention is to get them connected to as many resources and get them to a place that’s going to be a better place for them to be.”

The same commenter expressed concern about homeless individuals congregating around the area in hopes of getting into the facility.