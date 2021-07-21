Exhibit blurs the line between dimensions

Appleton is a photography-based artist and assistant professor of photography at Texas Christian University in Fort Worth, Texas. Originally from Hobbs, N.M., she attended Texas Tech University and received a BFA in photography in 2005. Shortly after graduation she worked as a commercial corporate and aviation photographer before attending Texas Woman’s University, where she received an MFA in photography in 2014. Kalee’s work deals with the digital technologies and their effects on society and the landscape. She has exhibited her artwork at galleries nationally, including Filter Photo Space, Photo Spiva, Houston Center for Photography and Fotofest Inc., and is represented by Erin Cluley Gallery in Dallas, Texas.

Also on display are the exquisite collage and installation works of d’Agostino. These collages create a trick of the eye that give them an appearance of a 3D form. Her work incorporates installation, photography, and design utilized conceptually to explore themes that include representation, feminist concerns, and the aesthetics of material culture. This body of work focuses on the act of cultural consumption through appropriating and re-imagining print media targeted towards women.

She is an American interdisciplinary artist, designer, and educator. Currently, d’Agostino serves as an assistant professor in the art department at New Mexico State University. She has exhibited her artwork in venues that include Hallwalls Contemporary Arts Center and the Aperture Foundation. Her awards include a Fulbright to Australia in 2019. She received her MFA from the University of Maryland Baltimore County in 2007 and a BA in art from Tyler School of Art in 2003.

The exhibitions are on display through July 28 during regular business hours from noon to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays, but, in the spirit of the times they represent, you can take a Virtual Gallery Tour at www.artsvisalia.org/virtual-tours. For more information, call 559-739-0905 or email [email protected]