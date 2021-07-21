Local woman plays part in international smuggling ring

Barraza was arrested on Feb. 26, 2020 after she failed to declare the containers hidden under the middle row of seats in her vehicle while attempting to enter the United States in San Ysidro, Calif. Twelve of the containers were metaldane and six were furadan, both classified by the EPA as Toxicity Category I, the highest toxicity category, and may not be legally imported, sold, distributed or applied in the United States.

The active ingredient in metaldane is methamidophos and is one of the most acutely toxic organophosphate pesticides and is similar to a class of chemicals that were originally manufactured as chemical warfare nerve agents. Methamidophos was canceled in the United States in 2009. The active ingredient in furadan is carbofuran, which was banned in the U.S. for its lethal potency from absorption by ingestion, contact with skin, and inhalation. Carbofuran was banned by the U.S. in 2011. Barraza is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 20.

Barraza’s arrest was part of a San Diego-based effort to block pesticide smuggling at the southern border. The Border Pesticide Initiative Group was formed in late 2019 and includes the U.S. Attorney’s Office; the U.S. Department of Justice, Environmental Crimes Section; the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA); Homeland Security Investigations; the California Department of Toxic Substances Control; and the San Diego City Attorney’s Office.

“All of these law enforcement agencies have come together to protect people, wildlife and the environment from extremely dangerous pesticides, and the result has been an overwhelming success,” said acting U.S. attorney Randy Grossman. “But this effort has also been a sobering reminder that trafficking in pesticides is a prolific problem. Those who commit these crimes care about profit, not people, so this ongoing enforcement action should force them to rethink their priorities.”

The initiative began in response to complaints that law enforcement officers were being injured during the eradication of illegal marijuana cultivation sites on public lands by exposure to powerful Mexican pesticides not permitted in the United States. The application of these chemicals on public lands has been documented to pollute streams and soils and kill wildlife.

“The results of these recent prosecutions clearly demonstrate that individuals intentionally violating pesticide and smuggling laws will be held responsible for their crimes.” said Scot Adair, special agent in charge of the EPA’s criminal enforcement program in California. “EPA will continue to work diligently on the Border Pesticide Initiative with our law enforcement partners. We are committed to holding responsible parties accountable for actions that put entire communities at risk.”

Moreover, cannabis users are also at risk from exposure to pesticide residues. During the smoking of cannabis, pesticides are transferred directly into the blood stream, increasing the potential for exposure. In one study, the pesticide transfer rate of carbofuran into cannabis smoke from glass pipes was as high as 70 percent of the initial concentration in the plant.

“The chemicals banned from importation into the U.S. are highly toxic and hazardous to humans, wildlife and the environment,” said Cardell T. Morant, special agent in charge of Homeland Security Investigations in San Diego. “What’s most disturbing is that some of the chemicals can be transferred directly into the bloodstream of cannabis users.”