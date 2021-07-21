Visalia standoff ends in suicide

An unidentified man shoots, kills himself after police respond to a domestic disturbance call on South Fulgham
VISALIA – A standoff between a Visalia man and police ended in suicide last Wednesday afternoon.
According to the Visalia Police Department, at approximately 12:15 p.m., officers t responded to a family disturbance in the 600 block of south Fulgham. As officers were responding to the scene, the victim in this case reported that she had been physically assaulted by her husband. The victim further advised that her husband was in possession of a rifle and threatening to kill himself.
Upon arrival of officers, the victim was contacted outside of the residence and moved to a safe location. Officers from the crisis negotiation team contacted the husband and attempted to end the incident peacefully. The husband continued to make statements indicating that he wanted to kill himself and eventually hung up with the crisis negotiator. A short time later, a single gunshot was heard from within the residence.
The Visalia Police Department SWAT team and Tulare County mental health crisis personnel responded to the location. The SWAT team eventually entered the residence, and the husband was found deceased from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The Visalia Police Department violent crimes unit and crime lab responded to the scene and conducted the investigation in this incident. No shots were fired by members of the Visalia Police Department. The name of the decedent is not being released at this time.
Visalia Police Logs
Saturday, July 17
At approximately 1:38 a.m. the Visalia Police Department received a report of shots fired in the area of Court Street and Center Avenue. The investigation revealed that an unknown subject had fired several shots in the area and fled prior to the arrival of officers. One business and a vehicle were stuck by gunfire. No injuries were reported as a result of this incident. The investigation into this incident is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Visalia Police Department. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call the tip line at 559-713-4738
Wednesday July 14
At approximately 4:12 p.m. officers from the Visalia Police Department responded to the report of shots fired in the 5000 block of Lakewood Drive. As officers were responding to the scene, they received information that a subject was lying in the roadway calling for help. When officers arrived on scene, they located a male lying near a residence suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim who was identified as Ramsey Berry, 43, was transported to Kaweah Health Medical Center for treatment of his injuries. The suspect was located inside of the residence and was detained without incident. It was determined that two kids were present during the incident. The children were unharmed. The violent crimes unit and crime lab responded to take over the investigation. During the investigation, it was determined that a domestic dispute occurred between the victim and his wife Heather Berry. Suspect was transported and booked for attempted murder and child endangerment.