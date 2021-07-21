Visalia standoff ends in suicide

An unidentified man shoots, kills himself after police respond to a domestic disturbance call on South Fulgham

VISALIA – A standoff between a Visalia man and police ended in suicide last Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Visalia Police Department, at approximately 12:15 p.m., officers t responded to a family disturbance in the 600 block of south Fulgham. As officers were responding to the scene, the victim in this case reported that she had been physically assaulted by her husband. The victim further advised that her husband was in possession of a rifle and threatening to kill himself.

Upon arrival of officers, the victim was contacted outside of the residence and moved to a safe location. Officers from the crisis negotiation team contacted the husband and attempted to end the incident peacefully. The husband continued to make statements indicating that he wanted to kill himself and eventually hung up with the crisis negotiator. A short time later, a single gunshot was heard from within the residence.

The Visalia Police Department SWAT team and Tulare County mental health crisis personnel responded to the location. The SWAT team eventually entered the residence, and the husband was found deceased from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The Visalia Police Department violent crimes unit and crime lab responded to the scene and conducted the investigation in this incident. No shots were fired by members of the Visalia Police Department. The name of the decedent is not being released at this time.