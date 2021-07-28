Soccer City closer to goal of opening

The micro-brewery and taproom will operate similar to Barrelhouse Brewing Co. in downtown. Soccer City would be operating under an Alcohol Beverage Control (ABC) type 23 license which allows those under age 21 to be in the taproom if they are accompanied by an adult, the business offers games and activities and non-alcoholic beverages and snack food and the minors don’t sit at the bar or serving counter. Soccer City will have a 2,000-square foot brewing area and a 2,000-square foot taproom and biergarten for selling and serving beer brewed onsite. The taproom and biergarten areas will have foosball and cornhole for minors with some acoustic and single-performer live music.

The planning commission’s discussion of Soccer City’s permit centered around the 8,300-square foot outdoor area of the complex featuring a 50- by 80-foot turf field. At night, the outdoor field would be lit up by four 18-foot tall light poles. The facility will shut down outdoor play at 10 p.m. and turn the lights off at 11 p.m. for clean-up and maintenance.

Cristobal Corrillo, associate planner for the city of Visalia, said outdoor field’s lighting could be as high as 10.8 lumens, the amount of light radiating from the light poles, far exceeding the city’s existing standard of 0.5 lumens.

Corrillo was recommending the commission add a condition to the permit that the facility shall not produce glare into neighboring properties of more than 0.5 lumens at the property line. Prior to allowing Soccer City to open, Corrillo said staff would do a nighttime inspection to verify the facility did not exceed the standard if the commission approved the condition.

Representing Soccer City was Bill Cummings, former partner in the ownership of the professional sports franchises in the Fresno Grizzlies and the Fresno Fuego, who requested the proposed lighting to remain without condition because it had already been purchased. Cummings said the lighting for the outdoor field was part of a kit specifically designed for that size of field and changing it would come at a significant cost to the ownership. Designed by Boise-based Urban Soccer Park, the kits include a scoreboard, the walls, the turf, and then in this particular case, the LED lights that are going to be focused and shielded down towards the soccer field itself.