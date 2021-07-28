Visalia eateries set the table for more

Bravo Farms, Pita Kabob, El Pollo Loco, Human Bean are all opening new locations in Visalia
VISALIA – Bravo Farms is looking for an encore in Visalia.
The locally-owned restaurant is opening a new location in downtown Visalia at 500 W Main St. The site is the former location of Citizens Bank. The 11,000-square foot, two-story building has been vacant for years and will host Bravo Farms and a second tenant. Mario Celillo is doing the project.
Bravo Farms has three locations in the area—in Tulare, Kettleman City and Traver—but Bravo Farms is no stranger to downtown Visalia. The farm fresh restaurant and retail chain previously owned Bravo Farms Smokehouse in the former Wagon Wheel steakhouse space at 400 N. Willis St. The Smokehouse closed in 2019 and was replaced by Davorn’s Place, a popular Thai eatery. Bravo Farms owner Jonathon Van Ryn says the Smokehouse opened in 2012 but “never fit the mold of the restaurant type he was looking for,” and instead concentrated on his three Bravo Farms locations in Kettleman City, Tulare and Traver. In the case of the Traver location, the restaurant underwent a full remodel adding a new kitchen and re-opening a month before closing the smokehouse.
Bravo Farms is just the latest eatery to announce more locations in Visalia. Another locally owned company, Pita Kabob, recently opened a new deli and bakery on Court Street in downtown. PK Deli & Bakery located 219 N. Court St -connected to the Pita Kabob gastropub is a Mediterranean-style market, deli & bakery in Downtown Visalia. The new bakery offers traditional Mediterranean fare for breakfast, and a lunch menu that features deli-inspired sandwiches with a Mediterranean twist. The bakery is open for shopping and breakfast from 8 a.m. and lunch at 11 a.m.
Yet another chicken franchise is adding another location. El Pollo Loco will be opening a second location in Visalia. El Pollo Loco has filed a permit request to build a 2,900-square foot drive-thru along Riggin Avenue near the In-N-Out hamburgers currently under construction in Visalia. Both fast food operators would be located in the Donahue Schreiber-owned Orchard West Shopping Center across Dinuba Boulevard from Target. Scores of new fast food restaurants have broken ground across Visalia since the pandemic, a trend that has not slowed in mid-2021.
Drive-thru coffee places are finding more places to set up in Visalia with the Human Bean coffee chain planning a second location in town on N Ben Maddox, north of Burger King and south of Houston Ave. So says developer Fred Gibby. The city just issued a permit. Human Bean has a location on Caldwell Ave and another in Tulare.
Visalia home building boom
Visalia set a one-month record in June for the number of new single-family home permits issued—119 for the month. So far this year, home building permits in Visalia are up 59% compared to last year. The building boom has extended to commercial activity with the value of new commercial buildings permitted up 67% this year.
VF Corp selling Visalia building
One of the largest employers in Visalia, VF Corp has put their distribution warehouse on Plaza Drive up for sale. The move is designed to raise cash but does not indicate the company plans to move or leave Visalia sources say. Real Estate firm CBRE says it is listing 2525 Plaza Drive, “a state-of-the-art 817,000-square foot industrial building that is 100% leased to long-standing tenant, VF Outdoor.”
Work starts on Caldwell AutoZone
Site improvements started for the new AutoZone store at 3549 W Caldwell last month with plans to build the town’s third AutoZone parts store in southwest Visalia.
Aaron’s moving to Walnut and Money
Furniture and appliance store, Aaron’s, will be relocating from South Mooney Boulevard a few blocks north to the former Dress Barn building next to Kohl’s at the shopping center at Walnut and Mooney, according to the center’s owner Dave Paynter. The furniture rental store advertises flexible lease ownership plans, and no credit needed to get the best products for your home. The space is 8,000 square feet.
Kaweah Health helps care for pain cases from shuttered medical practice
Kaweah Health board president David Francis recently inquired if the hospital is prepared to handle the influx of patients in the emergency department relative to the closure of the Lags Medical Centers who care for patients that are on pain medicines on an ongoing basis. Kaweah Health staff note that they notified the Kaweah outpatient clinics as these patients are now starting to return to the clinic setting to keep access to their pain management prescriptions.