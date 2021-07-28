Visalia eateries set the table for more

Bravo Farms is just the latest eatery to announce more locations in Visalia. Another locally owned company, Pita Kabob, recently opened a new deli and bakery on Court Street in downtown. PK Deli & Bakery located 219 N. Court St -connected to the Pita Kabob gastropub is a Mediterranean-style market, deli & bakery in Downtown Visalia. The new bakery offers traditional Mediterranean fare for breakfast, and a lunch menu that features deli-inspired sandwiches with a Mediterranean twist. The bakery is open for shopping and breakfast from 8 a.m. and lunch at 11 a.m.

Yet another chicken franchise is adding another location. El Pollo Loco will be opening a second location in Visalia. El Pollo Loco has filed a permit request to build a 2,900-square foot drive-thru along Riggin Avenue near the In-N-Out hamburgers currently under construction in Visalia. Both fast food operators would be located in the Donahue Schreiber-owned Orchard West Shopping Center across Dinuba Boulevard from Target. Scores of new fast food restaurants have broken ground across Visalia since the pandemic, a trend that has not slowed in mid-2021.

Drive-thru coffee places are finding more places to set up in Visalia with the Human Bean coffee chain planning a second location in town on N Ben Maddox, north of Burger King and south of Houston Ave. So says developer Fred Gibby. The city just issued a permit. Human Bean has a location on Caldwell Ave and another in Tulare.

Visalia home building boom

Visalia set a one-month record in June for the number of new single-family home permits issued—119 for the month. So far this year, home building permits in Visalia are up 59% compared to last year. The building boom has extended to commercial activity with the value of new commercial buildings permitted up 67% this year.

VF Corp selling Visalia building

One of the largest employers in Visalia, VF Corp has put their distribution warehouse on Plaza Drive up for sale. The move is designed to raise cash but does not indicate the company plans to move or leave Visalia sources say. Real Estate firm CBRE says it is listing 2525 Plaza Drive, “a state-of-the-art 817,000-square foot industrial building that is 100% leased to long-standing tenant, VF Outdoor.”