Deputies rescue three women who were victims of sex trafficking

Six men were arrested during the investigation for soliciting sexual favors through escort ad services. Those arrested were: Herman Chatrath, 28, of Visalia; Carmen Rosales, 30, of Visalia; Matthew Tilschner, 55, of Visalia; Rigoberto Cortez, 54, of Dinuba; Carlos Chen, 32, of Irvine, Calif.; and Jesus Moreno, 35, of Parlier, Calif. The Sheriff’s Department said it is still investigating suspects responsible for trafficking the three women.

The investigation was led by the Sheriff’s Human Trafficking Unit, along with members of the Visalia Police Department and the Tulare County District Attorney’s Office assigned to the Tulare County Human Trafficking Task Force.

On July 22, the task force arrested 10 “johns,” a term used for clients, who paid for sex during an undercover anti-human sex trafficking operation. All were charged with solicitation of prostitution and some of the men received additional charges ranging from resisting arrest to possession of a concealed firearm. Those arrested were: Richard Lozano, 43, of Visalia; Efrain Rojas Martinez, 41, of Tulare; Jorge Cuevas-Zazueta, 38, of Visalia; Alexis Hernandez, 21, of Visalia; Elijah Hignojoz, 25, of Visalia; Eddie Cardiel, 39, of Hanford; Andres Banuelos, 31, of Visalia, who was also arrested for possession with intent to sell; Charles Bright, 51, of Visalia on charges of drug possession and possession of a concealed weapon; and Keon Wiggins, 29, of Visalia who was charged with resisting arrest.

Sgt. Mike Verissimo, public information officer for the Visalia Police Department, said VPD headed up the under cover operation with assistance from its own Special Enforcement Unit as well as the DA’s Office, Sheriff’s Office, Tulare Regional Gun Violence Enforcement Team and California Department of Justice’s Human Trafficking and Sexual Predator Apprehension Team.

“We usually bring in a number of officers because you don’t know if the person is a gang member, a violent criminal or someone who is armed,” Verissimo said.

Valley victims

According to the National Human Trafficking Hotline, there were more than 1,500 human trafficking cases reported in California in 2019—more than any other state in the nation. In California, human trafficking has been most prevalent in urban areas and, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation, three of the top child prostitution regions nationwide are in the Los Angeles, San Diego, and San Francisco metropolitan areas. Among other industries, victims of human trafficking can also be found among migrant and seasonal agricultural workers, providers of residential care, and in California’s garment sector.

Due to its location between hubs in Southern California and the Bay Area, its high number of vulnerable populations, such as migrant workers and foster youth, the Central Valley is particularly susceptible to all types of human trafficking, including sex trafficking and labor trafficking. More than 1,000 human trafficking victims have been identified in the Central Valley, according to the Central Valley Against Human Trafficking. Nine in 10 are women, three in 10 are minors, two-thirds were born in the United States and 80% of them are forced into prostitution.

Common signs someone is a potential victim of trafficking include if they:

Are not free to leave or come and go as they wish,

Are unpaid, paid very little, or paid only through tips

Work excessively long and/or unusual hours

Are not allowed breaks or suffer under unusual restrictions at work

Owe a large debt and are unable to pay it off

Were recruited through false promises concerning the nature and conditions of his/her work

Face high security measures at work and/or living locations (e.g. opaque windows, boarded up windows, bars on windows, barbed wire, security cameras, etc.)

Have few or no personal possessions

Are not in control of their own money, or have no financial records, or a bank account

Are not in control of their own identification documents (ID or passport)

Are not allowed or able to speak for themselves (a third party may insist on being present and/or translating)

If you see any of these red flags, contact the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888 for specialized victim services referrals or to report the situation. Learn more about reporting potential human trafficking situations at humantraffickinghotline.org/report-trafficking. You can also call Sheriff’s Office anonymously through Tip Now by emailing [email protected] or by calling 559-725-4194.