Visalia crime continues to drop in latest numbers

Assaults are up slightly (5%) from last year up to 617 from 586 through May 2020. The increase was not across the board, however, as assaults with a firearm more than tripled from 9 to 34 but assaults with knives or blades was less than half. Assaults where the attacker used their hands, fists or feet remain unchanged.

Department of Justice figures show for the past 10 years there is a decline in the number of burglaries in Visalia by nearly one half, down to 600 annually in 2020. Through May of this year burglaries appear down again, 194 through May compared to 305 during the same period last year.

Motor Vehicle thefts are about what they were last year at this time, just over 200. Department of Justice numbers show annual motor vehicle thefts have declined from a 10-year high of 637 in 2013 to a decade-long low of 418 in 2020.

Property crimes in Visalia are down from 10 years ago, says the Department of Justice, when Visalia had suffered over 5,000 cases, now averaging just over 3,000 a year, a 44% reduction. Larceny is down 11.7% from last year and down 45.7% in the last decade.

While not broken out from overall crime numbers by the Visalia Police Department, the Department of Justice shows arson in Visalia was at a 10-year high in 2020.