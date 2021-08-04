Visalia crime continues to drop in latest numbers

Crime is on pace to reach a 10-year low with a 10% decrease through May compared to the same time last year
VISALIA – The Visalia community is healthier so far this yearand not just because of the lower COVID rates and reopening of the local economy. There is also less crime.
Crime is down 10% through May compared with the same time last year, according to the most recent numbers released by the Visalia Police Department. Through the first five months of 2021, most categories of crime are down. Robberies are down 30%, rapes 24%, burglaries 36% while homicides are down from five to four. If the current rate holds, robberies, burglaries and larcenies will hit a 10-year low, motor vehicle thefts would be the second lowest in the last decade and rapes are on pace to be their lowest since 2017, according to California Department of Justice statistics.
Assaults are up slightly (5%) from last year up to 617 from 586 through May 2020. The increase was not across the board, however, as assaults with a firearm more than tripled from 9 to 34 but assaults with knives or blades was less than half. Assaults where the attacker used their hands, fists or feet remain unchanged.
Department of Justice figures show for the past 10 years there is a decline in the number of burglaries in Visalia by nearly one half, down to 600 annually in 2020. Through May of this year burglaries appear down again, 194 through May compared to 305 during the same period last year.
Motor Vehicle thefts are about what they were last year at this time, just over 200. Department of Justice numbers show annual motor vehicle thefts have declined from a 10-year high of 637 in 2013 to a decade-long low of 418 in 2020.
Property crimes in Visalia are down from 10 years ago, says the Department of Justice, when Visalia had suffered over 5,000 cases, now averaging just over 3,000 a year, a 44% reduction. Larceny is down 11.7% from last year and down 45.7% in the last decade.
While not broken out from overall crime numbers by the Visalia Police Department, the Department of Justice shows arson in Visalia was at a 10-year high in 2020.