Property tax pinch aims to combat invasive mosquito

Home owners will see an additional $12.50 per year on their property taxes if they live in the district, which encompasses most of Tulare County north of Tulare and Lindsay. Those living in remote areas on the northeastern and southeastern edge of the district will be assessed $6.25 per year due to their remote location away from cities. Since the Tulare County Auditor only applies annual assessments of $10 or more, those paying $6.25 may only receive a bill every two years. If approved, the assessment could be increased up to 3% each year. Commercial, industrial and retail would pay the $6.25 rate while office buildings would pay $17.75 per year.

The assessment would generate just over $1 million annually for the district specifically to address the invasive mosquito aedes aegypti. Unlike mosquitoes native to California, this smaller breed prefers to feed on human blood rather than animals and has adapted to its food. Native mosquitoes are much larger and prefer to feed on cattle, which have trouble swatting away the mosquitoes, while they take long drinks of blood. The aedes aegypti is often referred to as the “ninja” or “secret” mosquito due to its ability to breed in areas hidden from humans and because it is smaller and harder to see and swat. They also bite day and night, and not just at dawn and dusk, because humans are active at all hours.

District manager Dr. Mustapha Debboun said the invasive breed is not only a nuisance but also a public health issue. Aedes aegypti is also known as the yellow fever mosquito, as it is a carrier for the virus which typically causes fever, headache and nausea but in some cases leads to fatal heart, liver and kidney conditions. It is also a carrier for related viruses such as dengue and chikungunya as well as West Nile and Zika virus.

“This mosquito carries some of the most deadly viruses,” Debboun said. “We don’t want these diseases to spread here or in the rest of the United States.”

This week the district submitted its paperwork to the Tulare County Auditor-Controller/Treasurer-Tax Collector’s Office and expect the first lump sum of about $500,000 in December and January with a second half of funding coming next April or May.

In the next month, Bear-Johnson said her staff will bring a spending plan to the district board to order new, innovative treatments, purchase more vehicles and to hire more people. The additional people will provide a quicker response to tax payer complaints of mosquitoes and provide a dedicated funding source to focus on the invasive pest.

“This is a problem across the state and there will have to be some trial and error to find the most effective treatment against aedes aegypti,” Bear-Johnson said.

Funding from the assessment will also be used for public outreach to educate the community on how best to protect their property from the invasive pest. The most important step for residents to take is to purchase an EPA-registered insect repellent containing at least one of the following active ingredients: DEET, Picaridin, IR3535, Para-menthane-diol (PMD), or oil of lemon eucalyptus (OLE), not to be confused with an “essential oil” sold as a holistic remedy.

“It only takes one bit from a mosquito to contract a disease,” Bear-Johnson said. “Protect yourself from getting bit and then get rid of any standing water.”

Unlike native mosquitoes which prefer large areas of water to breed, aedes aegypti favors smaller areas of standing water. Bear-Johnson said the mosquito only needs a bottle-cap of water for its breeding cycle and prefers water which has been stagnant for five days.

The most common breeding grounds for the invasive mosquito are overwatered potted plants, planting trays, old tires, toys left outside, pet water dishes and bird baths.

While these viruses are not currently transmitted in California, they are periodically introduced by international travelers coming from Mexico, South America and Africa where the disease is most common. If a large population of Aedes aegypti is established in the area, a single travel associated case of one of these diseases could introduce the virus to local mosquitoes and Tulare County residents could be at risk of becoming infected. The mosquito was first discovered by the district in 2012 and has exponentially increased its population in the last three years.