Visalia City Council narrows District 1 seat to six candidates

Howard Broadman

Broadman started his career in law as an attorney in 1977 in Visalia and spent a dozen years on the bench of the Tulare County Superior Court from 1988 to 1999 and two years as a municipal judge from 1986 to 1988. Broadman was known for his unusual sentencing such as making a thief wear a T-shirt proclaiming he was on probation, forcing a man who assaulted a woman to donate his car to a shelter for battered women and ordering a man who beat his ex-wife to leave town. In a 1992 interview with Time Magazine, Broadman called the sentencings “poetic justice” but one of them nearly got him killed.

In spring 1991, Broadman ordered a defendant, who had pleaded guilty to beating her children brutally, to get a birth control implant instead of sentencing her to four years in prison. Broadman told Time he did it because the low-income woman said she didn’t want any more children and the state would pay for the implant if it was part of a court order. The woman, Darlene Johnson, agreed to the sentence but later appealed the decision saying Broadman violated her reproductive rights.

On May 4, 1991, Harry Bodine smuggled a .357 Magnum revolver in a briefcase into Judge Broadman’s courtroom and shot at him while he was sitting on the bench. The man said he was upset with Broadman’s decision to sentence Johnson to getting birth control even though he had no connection with the case. The California Parole Board recommended the now 75-year-old Bodine for parole a month ago.

Broadman has spent the last 20 years in mediation and arbitration for a variety of law ranging from wrongful deaths to estate and trust cases and spent time as a special master in neutral evaluation. He cites both as qualifications for the city council.

Elizabeth “Liz” Wynn

Wynn was recently named the 26th Assembly District’s 2021 Woman of the Year for her commitment to community service in Visalia. She was a founding member of Church of the Nazarene’s sports program, helped establish the foundation for the Downtown Rotary and helped form the Visalia Economic Development Council.

“I would be honored to have the opportunity to fill the void left by Councilmen Cox’s passing,” Wynn said.

Wynn is probably best known for her work as executive director of the Visalia Emergency Aid Council (VEAC), which provides food for 1,100 families each month. Under her leadership, VEAC broke ground on a new 6,000-square foot warehouse in 2018. VEAC’s facility dated back to 1931 when the VEAC was built on the former offices and personnel barracks for CalFire.

“I have personal and professional experience in planning issues, contract negotiations, community conflict and employee management,” Wynn said.

Wynn currently serves as director of the Kaweah Delta Hospital Foundation whose mission it is to support the needs of the Kaweah Delta Hospital District. Philanthropic support has been an essential part of their growth, and has helped them save countless lives. Investments from the community assist efforts to equip the hospital with the latest technology that allows patients to remain in the local area while receiving care.

Wynn has seen many of the issues the city council is dealing with up close during her time on the Visalia Planning Commission in 2004 and 2005, and from 2014 to 2019. Wynn said she is only interested in serving as an interim councilmember and was not interested in running in 2022 to complete the remaining two years of Cox’s term.

“My years on the planning commission and management experience in the job market will assist me in coming up to speed rapidly on pressing issues that the City currently faces,” Wynn said.