Visalia Chamber to host State of the County Luncheon

Through it all, county governments have been in the unenviable position between the mandates of the state and the opinions of the people. A county already stretched thin by resources was asked to enforce the shutdown of nonessential businesses, decide when schools could reopen based on state guidance, help coordinate the largest vaccination effort in human history, while still governing the people of one of the most impoverished yet most productive counties in the world.

The one thing that hasn’t changed in Tulare County in the last year is the people and local governments striving, sometimes in the smallest of incremental steps and often in different directions, to get back to standing room only concerts, multi-generational family reunions, and teachers and students exchanging visible smiles.

So how is Tulare County doing on its journey back to normalcy? Amy Shuklian, chair of the Tulare County Board of Supervisors, will shed some light on that, and hopefully some light at the end of the tunnel, during the State of the County Luncheon this month. Hosted by the Visalia Chamber of Commerce, the luncheon will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 26 at Bello Vita, 4211 W. Goshen Ave. in Visalia. The indoor venue opened several years ago after remaking the former Sons of Italy Hall through a tasteful renovation.

The State of the County Luncheon serves as a forum for the Tulare County Board of Supervisors to highlight the county’s accomplishments and will also feature a question and answer session led by Reggie Ellis, publisher of The Sun-Gazette.

Join the Visalia Chamber of Commerce and Supervisor Amy Shuklian as they discuss business issues affecting Tulare County, accomplishments, and the vision for the future.

Lunch is being catered by PK Deli, the latest in Mediterranean infused flavor from Pita Kabob owners Kareem and Chafic Dada. Tables are available for purchase and are going fast. A limited number of general admission tickets will open on August 5, 2021. Unreserved seats are $35 and tables sponsorships are available for $500. Event supporting sponsorships are $1,000.

