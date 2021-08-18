Visalia Chamber to host State of the County Luncheon

Board of Supervisors Chair Amy Shuklian will discuss county accomplishments and answer questions about county government at Aug. 26 event
TULARE COUNTY – It’s been a year and a half since the first case of coronavirus was discovered in Tulare County and it has been a roller coaster of emotions, personal politics, jurisdictional disagreements, as well as quality of life and the end of life for many of the most vulnerable people.
Each time the numbers trended downward, and locals longingly took the first steps toward normalcy, new problems would emerge throwing the county back into heightened alert. First there was not enough ventilators to save those gasping for air. Then there wasn’t enough personal protective equipment (PPE) for those trying to save them. Then there weren’t enough healthcare workers to wear PPE. And now there is a new strain of the virus which threatens anyone who isn’t vaccinated, including healthcare workers.
Through it all, county governments have been in the unenviable position between the mandates of the state and the opinions of the people. A county already stretched thin by resources was asked to enforce the shutdown of nonessential businesses, decide when schools could reopen based on state guidance, help coordinate the largest vaccination effort in human history, while still governing the people of one of the most impoverished yet most productive counties in the world.
The one thing that hasn’t changed in Tulare County in the last year is the people and local governments striving, sometimes in the smallest of incremental steps and often in different directions, to get back to standing room only concerts, multi-generational family reunions, and teachers and students exchanging visible smiles.
So how is Tulare County doing on its journey back to normalcy? Amy Shuklian, chair of the Tulare County Board of Supervisors, will shed some light on that, and hopefully some light at the end of the tunnel, during the State of the County Luncheon this month. Hosted by the Visalia Chamber of Commerce, the luncheon will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 26 at Bello Vita, 4211 W. Goshen Ave. in Visalia. The indoor venue opened several years ago after remaking the former Sons of Italy Hall through a tasteful renovation.
The State of the County Luncheon serves as a forum for the Tulare County Board of Supervisors to highlight the county’s accomplishments and will also feature a question and answer session led by Reggie Ellis, publisher of The Sun-Gazette.
Join the Visalia Chamber of Commerce and Supervisor Amy Shuklian as they discuss business issues affecting Tulare County, accomplishments, and the vision for the future. This event is a wonderful way to stay current on the latest issues affecting Tulare County, connect with leaders, and celebrate our county.
Lunch is being catered by PK Deli, the latest in Mediterranean infused flavor from Pita Kabob owners Kareem and Chafic Dada. Tables are available for purchase and are going fast. A limited number of general admission tickets will open on August 5, 2021. Unreserved seats are $35 and tables sponsorships are available for $500. Event supporting sponsorships are $1,000.
For more information, tickets or to submitted questions, visit www.visaliachamber.org/state-of-the-county.