Visalia City Council selects Wynn for District 1 appointment

A former Visalia Planning Commissioner with personal and professional experience in planning issues, contract negotiations, community conflict and employee management, Wynn currently serves as the Foundation Director for the Kaweah Health Foundation.

“I am so humbled and honored to be able to serve the city, I promise to give it my all and do the best that I can,” Wynn said.

Wynn was one of 16 people who applied for the position and among the six finalists, a list which also included retired Judge Howard Broadman, Deputy County Counsel for Kings County Frank Ruiz, Deputy Chief Credit Officer for Suncrest Bank Nathan Halls, instructional technology specialist for the Office of Education Steve Woods and private voice and piano instructor Lauren Farris.

During her final interviews with the city council, Wynn offered insight into several issues on the council’s radar. She was supportive of the council’s decision to name a location for the low-barrier shelter in northeast Visalia and said the city’s General Plan, which outlines the city’s growth for a 20-30 year window, should be “guide” to growth but not set in stone and that ordinances need to “flexible” to account for common sense solutions to unforeseen problems.

As the tie breaking vote in the council’s 2-2 deadlock on allowing recreational marijuana dispensaries, Wynn said she would likely vote no on the project.

“It would not be ideal to me,” Wynn said. “I would really have to do some serious soul searching and talking to department heads and constituents to see what real benefit that would provide besides a few extra dollars that may go away anyway.”

She is the first female to sit on the city council since Amy Shuklian was elected to the Tulare County Board of Supervisors in 2016. Shuklian served nine years on the Visalia City Council, including stints as Vice Mayor (2009-2011) and Mayor (2011-2013). Wynn was recently named the 26th Assembly District’s 2021 Woman of the Year for her commitment to community service in Visalia. She was a founding member of Church of the Nazarene’s sports program, helped establish the foundation for the Downtown Rotary and helped form the Visalia Economic Development Council. Wynn is probably best known for her work as executive director of the Visalia Emergency Aid Council (VEAC), which provides food for 1,100 families each month. Under her leadership, VEAC broke ground on a new 6,000-square foot warehouse in 2018. VEAC’s facility dated back to 1931 when the VEAC was built on the former offices and personnel barracks for CalFire.

“Liz has the foundation that will contribute to the Council, and that gives us a good start going forward,” added Nelsen.

Wynn was sworn in at the Aug. 16 regular meeting of the council. With her first action as a sitting councilmember, Wynn seconded a motion to approve Brian Poochigian as the new vice mayor. The motion was approved unanimously. She also made the motion to formally appoint Leslie Caviglia as the new city manager, effective Sept. 4, and to approve her employment agreement, which was also approved unanimously.

Wynn had the longest resume of public service in the Visalia area and was the only candidate to state she would not be running in next year’s election to fill the seat. Wynn will serve until the next regular municipal election in November of 2022, at which time someone will be elected for the final two years of the term previously held by Cox, who died on June 16 after a three-year battle with cancer. This means there will be four seats on the November 2022 ballot including District 1, District 3 (Brian Poochigian), District 4 (Greg Collins) and District 5 (Steve Nelsen). The District 2 seat (Brett Taylor) will not be on the ballot until November 2024.