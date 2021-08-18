Visalia to upgrade two-thirds of its traffic signals

Goshen/Akers light fixed ahead of schedule

One of the city’s major intersections turned to flashing red on Aug. 6, but it wasn’t part of the upgrade. The repair work, which finished on Monday, Aug. 16, was at the northwest corner of Goshen Avenue and Akers Street to repair damage done in a recent traffic accident.

On July 27, the traffic signal pole was knocked down in a traffic accident. Public works manager Wyndi Ferguson said the impact caused significant damage to the concrete footing for the pole, the signal pole and mast arm, as well as possible electrical damage to the signal control panel. Ferguson said crews were able to begin work in less than a week because the city had a replacement pole and mast arm in stock.

“Typically, those items alone would take 16 to 18 weeks to receive after ordering, thanks to having those on hand, we’ve been able to lessen the completion time of this repair,” Ferguson said.

Public Works Department Director Nick Mascia said crews found the wiring conductors in the controller unit were not as damaged as previously thought, allowing the department to get the signal operational weeks ahead of schedule.

“We appreciate the public’s patience on these unexpected hiccups to our roadways and I’m thankful to city team members for their quick response, diligence, and relentless effort to get this traffic signal back up and operational in such a short time frame,” Mascia said.

During repairs, crews found that while the intersection’s battery backup was damaged in the accident, they could get the signal operational while additional work is scheduled.

“We’ll need to return to the site at a future date and swap out the entire controller and cabinet in order to have enough room to replace the battery backup,” provided Wyndi Ferguson, Public Works Manager. “We ask the public to keep in mind that without the battery backup, this signal will go black if we lose power, so we’ll be working on this component of the project.”

For additional information, contact the City of Visalia Public Works Department at 559-713-4428.