Visalia to upgrade two-thirds of its traffic signals

Work began Monday to upgrade electronics, software to improve traffic flow at 87 of city’s 130 signalized intersections
VISALIA – Two-thirds of the city’s intersections will be controlled by flashing red lights over the next three weeks.
Eric Bons, senior civil engineer for the city of Visalia, said the city will replace electronic controllers at 87 of the city’s 130 signalized intersections to upgrade the signals. Upgrades will include the replacement of the main processor and the operating software, which will provide updated software, more robust communication, and more advanced timing capabilities to improve the flow of traffic. The replacement project started on Monday, Aug. 16 and will continue for three weeks.
“We’re sharing with the public that there will be minor impacts traffic flow, as traffic signals will be placed into flashing red to act as an all-way stop while the equipment is being replaced,” Bons said.
The project comes at a time when many people are returning to the workplace after working from home and just as schools have returned to full-day instruction for the fall semester but Bons said the work will occur during non-peak traffic times to minimize its impact on residents. It is anticipated the interruption to the traffic at each intersection to last approximately 30 minutes. The remaining intersections are scheduled to be included in subsequent projects. For a breakdown of intersections included in the project, www.visalia.city.
Goshen/Akers light fixed ahead of schedule
One of the city’s major intersections turned to flashing red on Aug. 6, but it wasn’t part of the upgrade. The repair work, which finished on Monday, Aug. 16, was at the northwest corner of Goshen Avenue and Akers Street to repair damage done in a recent traffic accident.
On July 27, the traffic signal pole was knocked down in a traffic accident. Public works manager Wyndi Ferguson said the impact caused significant damage to the concrete footing for the pole, the signal pole and mast arm, as well as possible electrical damage to the signal control panel. Ferguson said crews were able to begin work in less than a week because the city had a replacement pole and mast arm in stock.
“Typically, those items alone would take 16 to 18 weeks to receive after ordering, thanks to having those on hand, we’ve been able to lessen the completion time of this repair,” Ferguson said.
Public Works Department Director Nick Mascia said crews found the wiring conductors in the controller unit were not as damaged as previously thought, allowing the department to get the signal operational weeks ahead of schedule.
“We appreciate the public’s patience on these unexpected hiccups to our roadways and I’m thankful to city team members for their quick response, diligence, and relentless effort to get this traffic signal back up and operational in such a short time frame,” Mascia said.
During repairs, crews found that while the intersection’s battery backup was damaged in the accident, they could get the signal operational while additional work is scheduled.
“We’ll need to return to the site at a future date and swap out the entire controller and cabinet in order to have enough room to replace the battery backup,” provided Wyndi Ferguson, Public Works Manager. “We ask the public to keep in mind that without the battery backup, this signal will go black if we lose power, so we’ll be working on this component of the project.”
For additional information, contact the City of Visalia Public Works Department at 559-713-4428.