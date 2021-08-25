Illegal fireworks fall as fines shoot up

Reed said units comprised of a fire department staff member and a police officer supported by a geographic information systems (GIS) analyst began patrolling in mid-June through midnight on July 4. The patrols targeted high use areas identified by analyzing complaint data from last year’s call center. In addition to the patrols, the city’s reopened its fireworks call center out of the Emergency Operation Center. Between the hours of 7:30 p.m. and midnight on the nights of July 3 and July 4, the call center fielded 408 calls to relay information to the patrol units and prevent 9-1-1 from being overwhelmed with emergency dispatches.

Reports of illegal fireworks use during the month of June were approximately 50% lower than 2020. Year to date, calls specific to illegal fireworks use are approximately 33% lower than the same time frame in 2020.

“Although some community members have called in stating that use seems to have increased in their neighborhoods, we have also received calls from community members stating that use was noticeably down in their areas,” Reed said.

Citations for illegal fireworks peaked in 2020 but 2021 was still 35% higher than 2018 and 2019. The most citations and highest volume of complaints happened along North Mooney Boulevard between Houston Avenue and Riggin Avenue and along Court Street north of Oval Park and just south of Highway 198. In the end, the patrol units issued 114 citations for possession and five citations for sales totaling $257,000.

Reed said higher fines, as well as targeted prevention and enforcement efforts, are likely the reasons less people were caught using illegal fireworks this year. On April 19, the council unanimously approved heftier fines for illegal fireworks, doubling the first offense from $1,000 to $2,000 and adding $1,000 on top of the current fines for second and third offenses bringing them to $3,000 and $4,000, respectively. Any violation after a third fine would be an additional $4,000 fine. The council also approved a $4,000 fine for sales of illegal fireworks, regardless of if it is a first or subsequent violation.

The fines are levied against the property owner of a rental unit if the renters are unable or unwilling to pay the fine. Local realtor Brad Maaske called in “grossly unfair” that a property owner, not the person responsible for setting off the fireworks, would be liable when they have no control over what their renters do.

“It doesn’t look very fair to me,” Maaske said.

Councilmember Brett Taylor agreed noting about half of Visalia’s population are renters. He asked what if any recourse the property owner had in that scenario.