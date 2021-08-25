Visalia funding 90 units of homeless housing

Three items on the consent calendar of the Aug. 16 meeting were unanimously approved by the council for the project, including an ordinance authorizing the sale of the former lumber yard for $1.2 million from the city to Self-Help, an amendment to the sale agreement allowing SHE to defer payment until February 2022 and the city issuing $2.7 million to help build the project. The money provides most of the local match SHE needs to fund the $30 million development.

The actions by the council set a timeline in motion to begin construction within the next 12 months. SHE will also be required to fill the building with eligible tenants within six months of completion.

The project will have a variety of housing including seven, art lofts and two fully accessible two-bedroom units on the ground floor and 51, one-bedroom units, and 22, two-bedroom units between the second and third floors. Thirty-four units are designated for households between 0%-30% of the area median income (AMI), 16-units are designated for households between 31%-50% AMI, and 29-units are designated for households between 51%-60% AMI.

The ground floor will feature a 3,500 square foot art gallery and community room, where residents could access resources. The Lofts will also come with amenities and services people associate with Self-Help projects, such as after school programs for kids, an interior green space with park-like features, offices, computer lab, laundry room, maintenance, and storage area.

The Lofts will serve Visalia’s current community while paying homage to the historical Fort Visalia, built from the famous Visalia oak just a few years after California’s admittance to the union in 1850. CEO Tom Collishaw said SHE intends to create a historical street marker with an artistic feature, as well as a mural that captures the historical significance of the site.

The $1.2 million from the sale of the property will be deposited into the city’s civic center fund. The city plans to use the fund to develop a new public safety headquarters that will also house the city finance department and a new council chambers.