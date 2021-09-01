Raising Cane’s chicken chain opens newest location in Visalia

Raising Cane’s officially began sharing its “One Love”—quality chicken finger meals—on Tuesday, Aug. 31 at its newest location, 3541 S. Mooney Blvd. in Visalia.

The new restaurant boasts not only two drive-thru lanes, but a double kitchen as well, to accommodate long lines of traffic for “Caniacs,” the nickname for fans of the wildly popular chicken chain which has a cult following similar to that of In-N-Out and Dutch Bros. The location is staffed with 170 employees to handle the expected demand.

The Louisiana-based restaurant is known for its “One Love” slogan narrowly focusing on its passion for quality chicken finger meals. The Visalia restaurant kicked off its grand opening celebration with Visalia Chamber of Commerce ribbon-cutting ceremony and live music to set the party vibe. Throughout the day, Raising Cane’s accepted entries for its “Lucky 20” drawing to award 20 customers ages 13 and older Free Cane’s for a Year! The first 100 customers to purchase a combo meal received a free limited-edition Cane’s T-shirt.

“As a Visalia local, my family and I cannot tell you how exciting it is to have Raising Cane’s in this town,” said restaurant leader Patrick Romero. “Visalia is an incredible community and as the gateway to two national parks, we are excited to share our One Love with global visitors and locals alike year-round.”

The Visalia location allows customers to eat in the dining room or on the patio, walk in for takeout, order through the mobile app, or cruise through the double drive-thru. Open 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday and from 9 a.m. to 3:30 a.m. Thursday through Saturday, Raising Cane’s will likely be a popular destination for lunch, dinner, and late-night meals.

Visalia is among a growing list of Raising Cane’s locations in the Valley, including Hanford, Manteca, and three in Bakersfield. Another location is expected to open soon in Tulare. Visalia also marks the 47th Cane’s in California. Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers has about 530 restaurants in 27 states, Bahrain, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates with multiple new restaurants under construction.

The rapidly growing company has consistently been ranked among the top restaurants for Overall Customer Satisfaction based on food quality, customer service, cleanliness and other important factors. Raising Cane’s has also been named a Top 10 brand for craveability and overall reputation and was recognized for having the Most Loyal Guests in the fast-casual segment in Technomic’s 2018 Consumers’ Choice Awards.

The name of the restaurant was going to be “Sockeye’s Chicken Fingers” after the Sockeye salmon Graves fished for in Alaska to raise money to start the restaurant. Luckily, a friend convinced Graves to name the first restaurant after his dog, “Raising Cane.” During the renovation of the first restaurant, the friendly, yellow Labrador retriever used to hang around the building site. After Raising Cane passed away, Graves’ wife Gwen surprised him with a yellow lab puppy for Christmas and named her Raising Cane II. The lab continues the legacy of her namesake visiting restaurants, making appearances at community activities, and as a certified pet therapy dog at Children’s Hospitals.

The restaurant takes its namesake to heart and has donated more than $850,000 to local no-kill and pet welfare organizations since 2009. Much of the money raised comes from its Plush Puppy program. All of the plush dogs sold by the restaurant are inspired Todd’s lovable best friend. Some of the more popular promotions of the past include a holiday reindeer, Mardi Gras king, Uncle Sam and this year’s Lucky Cane for St. Patrick’s Day.