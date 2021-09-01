The Darling Hotel earns prestigious preservation award

The Darling Hotel will be presented with a prestigious Preservation Design Award for Rehabilitation at the 38th Annual California Preservation Awards. The winning projects and teams will be formally recognized at both in-person events and online during a free, public ceremony to be scheduled for October 2021.

The four-story building was constructed in 1935 as an expansion of the original County Courthouse built in the 1880s. The 22,300 square foot modern structure is considered a gem of the Public Works Act of the New Deal with its “Art Deco façade and monument-like presence.” The building housed the County Board of Supervisors, Treasury, Auditor, Assessor and Purchasing departments until 1952 when it became the acting Courthouse after the original was damaged by an earthquake with an epicenter in Tehachapi.

When the current Courthouse was constructed in 1958, the building was used for a variety of purposes but had been vacant since 2008 before The Darling opened in June 2020. Exterior facades were carefully restored and a seamlessly designed stair tower was the only required exterior addition. Original interior fixtures and details were meticulously preserved and, if lost, were replicated by innovatively reusing other original building components and employing modern building techniques.

“This project sought to respectfully revitalize a significant but forgotten piece of Visalia’s vibrant history with a strategy to celebrate existing elements at all scales, while honestly rehabilitating the building for modern purposes,” the judges wrote in their description of the project.

The hotel’s rooftop restaurant and lounge has a farm to fork feel with seasonal dishes and drinks that have a local flavor dominating the menu, a nod to the areas agricultural heritage, and is also operated by local restaurateurs, part of its commitment to the community. “The Elderwood” is named to honor the owner’s family, celebrates the existing building by showcasing the concrete negative of the primary facade’s Art Deco frieze as a dramatic backdrop to its bar. Project lead Matt Ainley, whose family ranch is located in the unincorporated area north of Woodlake, also noted the names homage to hardworking, salt of the earth nature of Tulare County residents.

“A dynamic, generational story of family and community reverberates through all facets of the building, making The Darling Hotel a tangible promise to continue that story for generations to come,” the judges wrote.

The jury selected 20 winners this year, each highlighting innovative approaches to preservation: restoring the brilliance of the classic Union Station in downtown Los Angeles, creating low-income housing and community spaces in a former funeral home, matching pets with people at a San Francisco animal shelter in a rehabilitated 1893 warehouse, and mapping projects and books that bring the historic architecture of California to life.

The annual California Preservation Awards recognizes significant achievements in architecture, history, design, and engineering, and showcases the leading people and patrons who make it all possible. The Board of Trustees of the California Preservation Foundation congratulate the teams behind each winning project and thank them for their important contributions to preservation. Photographs, a map of sites, sponsors, and additional information on all of the prestigious winning projects can be found at californiapreservation.org/awards.

Since 1983, over 500 projects have been recognized with a prestigious Preservation Design Award. Winning projects are selected by a jury of top professionals in the fields of architecture, engineering, planning, and history, as well as renowned architecture critics and journalists. The jury selects projects that have furthered, to a notable degree, the purposes of the profession, consistent with the California Preservation Foundation’s mission.

The California Preservation Foundation (CPF) exists to ensure that the rich diversity of California’s historic resources are identified, protected and celebrated for their history and for their valuable role in California’s economy, environment and quality of life. Incorporated in 1978, CPF has grown from a small band of advocates to a statewide network of more than 20,000 members and supporters. CPF provides educational programs to a worldwide audience through online and in-person events, responds to hundreds of requests for assistance each year, and is at the forefront of preservation advocacy, from the state legislature to city halls across California.