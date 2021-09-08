Fall calendar filling up with festivities

Organizers continue with plans to hold Oktoberfest, A Taste of Visalia, Taste of Downtown and Pride Visalia Weekend

VISALIA – Visit Visalia, the tourism marketing group promoting Visalia, recently announced an exciting lineup of fall events happening this month and next.

Grouped into three can’t-miss itineraries, these events will allow visitors to experience the best in local food, culture, and adventure while enjoying the cool fall weather. The seasonal itineraries, “Beers, Boots and Brunch,” “A Taste of Visalia” and “Pride Visalia Weekend,” include a visit to the two nearby national parks, home to the largest living trees in the world.

More recently, the organization confirmed these events will still take place unless the state drastically changes its guidance for events between now and Oct. 23.

“Everyone is moving ahead and following all California Department of Public Health guidance,” Visit Visalia executive director Nellie Freeborn said. “All of these events are outdoors so they are well ventilated and attendees will have the option to socially distance.”