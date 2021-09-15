Sierra Club threatens suit over ag land policy

The Visalia City Council has been watching the boom in residential construction, up 40% in the past year, and worries the city is running out of space to build new homes. Under the AMP, builders within the city’s Tier 1 boundary did not have to pay an ag mitigation fee. Almost eight years after the adoption of the 2030 General Plan, 86% of Tier 1 land has been developed leaving just 1,444 acres of the original 10,460 acres of residential land. Development within Tiers II and III can only occur after the city issues 5,850 residential building permits and 480,000 square feet of commercial development space. The city passed those thresholds in June 2021 and November 2014, respectively. Builders had already filed applications on Tier II land in anticipation of passing the milestones.

Even though the plan was adopted in 2014, no one has had to pay the AMP fee yet. But now their plan called for payments to start. So, they changed the plan.

In July, the Visalia City Council opened the door to another 7,500 acres that could be developed in both Tier II and later Tier III, including 1,500 acres in Tier II. But before they opened the door, they threw out the ag mitigation fee adopted as part of the General Plan in 2014. The lawsuit argues the decision made it “clear the Council’s true intention was to lay the groundwork for eliminating the requirement of [agriculture conservation easements] for any proposed development within the Tier II and III.” Without a challenge, Tier II land could have been subdivided and parceled out.

Uncertain future

The city attorney advised the General Plan could be “modified” due to changes in case law since 2014, such as the Sustainable Groundwater Management Act which could affect the availability of water to some farmland within the city’s growth boundaries.

Greg Collins was the only councilmember to vote against the AMP’s removal in a 4-1 vote on Aug. 2, 2021. Collins championed the program and has long favored more infill projects with higher density residential units. Collins and Mayor Steve Nelsen, who voted to remove the AMP, have been on the council since the 2030 General Plan was originally adopted in 2014.

Several environmental and conservation groups support retention of the program saying it will save farmland and cut urban sprawl. They fear cities will grow together like Fresno/Clovis.

Joining the Kern-Kaweah chapter of the Sierra Club in filing the petition was a group called Central Valley Partnership, which describes itself as a nonprofit with a mission to “achieve social, racial, environmental and economic justice in the San Joaquin Valley.” The complaint alleges the city erred by not doing a full environmental study of the change in policy.

“Petitioners request this relief because Visalia abused its discretion in approving the elimination of the 1:1 agricultural mitigation requirement and violated the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) by certifying an Addendum.”