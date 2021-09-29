Cops lay the wood down on lumber thieves

Police arrest Jerry Golden, Nathan Wright for stealing $37,000 in lumber from construction site
VISALIA – Having premium materials stolen from your job site is a slap in the face. In this case it’s as bad as getting hit with a two-by-four.
The Visalia Police Department announced last Wednesday, Sept. 22 that at 1 p.m. they received a report of a theft from a construction site in the area of Hillsdale and Shirk. Detectives learned that approximately $37,000 worth of construction lumber had been taken from the site over a one-month period. Detectives were able to view video surveillance and identify a vehicle associated with the thefts.
While conducting surveillance on the associated residence in the 900 block of north Tilden, officers observed individuals arrive and load the lumber that was being stored in the garage, into their vehicles. Detectives contacted the drivers of the vehicles and were told that they had responded to posts on various social media sites advertising construction grade lumber for sale.
Detectives served a search warrant at the residence where Jerry Golden, 45, and Nathan Wright, 37, were contacted. Both subjects were positively identified as the individuals responsible for the thefts from the construction site. They were subsequently arrested for grand theft, possession of stolen property and conspiracy charges. The suspects were booked at the Tulare County pretrial facility for the listed charges.
Visalia Police Logs
Sunday, Sept. 26
At 1:46 a.m., patrol officers responded to Kaweah Health Medical Center regarding an adult female who arrived at the emergency room suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers learned that multiple people were at the Riverway Sports Park after closing hours, and that the victim was shot after a confrontation between several individuals. Officers also learned that the victim was transported to Kaweah Health in a personal vehicle by witnesses. Officers responded to the sports park and identified a crime scene after locating a shell casing. The violent crimes unit and crime lab were asked to respond and assist with the investigation. Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Michael Morgantini at 559-713-4104. Individuals wishing to remain anonymous can contact the Anonymous Tip-Line at 559-713-4738.
Wednesday, Sept. 22
At approximately 10:09 p.m. the Visalia Police Department received a report of a stabbing which had just occurred in the 900 block of north Rinaldi Street. Upon arrival of officers quickly located the suspect and took him into custody without incident. The suspect in this case has been identified as Alberto Pineda, 36, of Visalia. The victim was subsequently transported to Kaweah Health Medical Center where he was treated for nonlife threatening injuries. The suspect was transported and booked into the Tulare County adult pretrial facility for assault with a deadly weapon and an outstanding felony arrest warrant.