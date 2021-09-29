Cops lay the wood down on lumber thieves

Police arrest Jerry Golden, Nathan Wright for stealing $37,000 in lumber from construction site

VISALIA – Having premium materials stolen from your job site is a slap in the face. In this case it’s as bad as getting hit with a two-by-four.

The Visalia Police Department announced last Wednesday, Sept. 22 that at 1 p.m. they received a report of a theft from a construction site in the area of Hillsdale and Shirk. Detectives learned that approximately $37,000 worth of construction lumber had been taken from the site over a one-month period. Detectives were able to view video surveillance and identify a vehicle associated with the thefts.

While conducting surveillance on the associated residence in the 900 block of north Tilden, officers observed individuals arrive and load the lumber that was being stored in the garage, into their vehicles. Detectives contacted the drivers of the vehicles and were told that they had responded to posts on various social media sites advertising construction grade lumber for sale.

Detectives served a search warrant at the residence where Jerry Golden, 45, and Nathan Wright, 37, were contacted. Both subjects were positively identified as the individuals responsible for the thefts from the construction site. They were subsequently arrested for grand theft, possession of stolen property and conspiracy charges. The suspects were booked at the Tulare County pretrial facility for the listed charges.