Father of hospital worker who died in the ER shares about son’s life

Isolated incidents

A month after Buddy’s death, Kaweah Health reported a second diversion event involving a physician who was stealing Fentanyl, a synthetic opioid, by ordering more than he administered to a patient and keeping the rest for himself to take home and use recreationally. Herbst said the physician, an anesthesiologist, had showed signs of possible impairment but there were never any witnesses or unreconciled medication use. A group of certified registered nurse anaesthetists, who had just returned from a drug diversion prevention webinar, filed some concerns with the chief medical officer and confronted the physician. After a week, the doctor admitted to having a substance abuse problem and confessed he had been stealing the pain killers since May 2020. He entered a confidential drug rehabilitation program, so administration was unaware of his addiction.

The most egregious act committed by Kaweah, according to Herbst, was that when the chief of staff, a friend of the physician, confronted the anesthesiologist in July 2020, he chose not to report it to hospital administration nor the medical executive committee. Even after the second report in January 2021, neither Herbst nor the MEC received a report. Instead, they were notified a physician had a drug addiction and that he was enrolled in the hospital’s wellbeing program. When he exited the rehabilitation program, Herbst said the physician was placed on medical leave while the MEC deliberated on his case. Ultimately, the committee decided not to reinstate his privileges at the hospital.

Herbst said these were isolated incidents and the only two diversion events he could think of in his 30-year history with the Visalia hospital. The most disappointing part of the CMS survey, Herbst said, was that it connected the two isolated incidents, Buddy’s death and the anesthesiologist’s addiction, with two other events which happened outside of the hospital and years apart. In 2019, a certified registered nurse anesthetist (CRNA), a nurse trained to essentially be an anesthesiologist, who showed up to work impaired and quit on the spot after refusing to take a drug test. Not only did the CRNA take drugs before coming to work, she didn’t steal the drugs from the hospital, so it wasn’t a diversion event. In 2016, the survey noted two Kaweah Health CRNAs were at home recreationally using Fentanyl when one of them overdosed and died. Again, the drugs were not obtained from the hospital.

“What I didn’t like is, these surveyors tried to paint us as some literally drug-infested, out-of-control organization,” Herbst said.

Herbst went on to say the consulting firm Kaweah Health hired to assist in preparing its plan of correction noted they had never seen that level of ineptness and inaccuracies in a CDPH investigation despite the consultant’s 20-year history in the Los Angeles field office for the state agency.

“He said, ‘I’ve never seen a report that has been written more poorly than this’,” Herbst recalled.

Herbst said Evelyn McIntyre, Kaweah’s director of risk management, called CDPH on Sept. 24 and confirmed both of the plans of correction for the Propofol overdose and the Fentanyl thefts had been fully accepted and the investigations were not ongoing. However, Herbst said Kaweah Health has yet to receive letters from CDPH notifying the hospital that the matter in both Krumdick’s death and the physician’s theft of pain killers has been closed.

“The state would normally send us a letter,” Herbst said. “We haven’t received those letters.”

Lessons learned

While he was critical of the CMS survey process, Herbst did say Kaweah Health is a better hospital today because of the report and the internal changes it has made. In the case of the physician, Kaweah Health will notify any new hires with past issues of substance abuse they will be subject to regular and random drug testing as a condition of employment, staff will receive additional training on recognizing signs of impairment in co-workers and the hospital is starting an extensive campaign to educate staff to issues of addiction in the healthcare industry. The hospital has also established a committee, which meets daily to review every incident report filed by employees or physicians.

“And now I’m highly confident that if this was ever to occur in the future, I would immediately be informed as with the Chief of Staff, as would the medical Executive Committee, and the Board,” Herbst said.

In Buddy’s case, Kaweah Health implemented several major changes to its policies. While Propofol is not a controlled substance, it will now be kept under lock and key like opioids. The hospital will no longer use IVs with ports, which means you would have to puncture the bag or line in order to draw the liquid into a syringe. Any unused fluid is now discarded within two hours of use. Syringes are no longer allowed out of locked drawers unless a nurse or doctor is in the room.

Herbst said both instances have taught the hospital a lot about watching for signs of addiction and depression among their medical staff, contracted employees and other staff.

“As you read in his father’s story, [Buddy] suffered emotionally, mentally, physically and we need to be more aware of that,” Herbst said.

Herbst cited a USA Today article reporting more than 100,000 doctors, nurses, technicians and other health professionals across the country struggle with abuse or addiction, mostly involving narcotics. Victor, Sr. said he hopes his death can help Kaweah Health prevent other deaths from happening among local healthcare workers and make the hospital a safer place for employees and patients alike.

“Then perhaps, Buddy Victor’s life and death in The Kaweah Delta Emergency Room will not end up all for naught,” Victor, Sr. concluded.