Residents say duplexes are second loss in battle for their neighborhood

Josh Dan, associate planner for the city, explained duplexes are allowed on corner lots of land zoned for single-family residential but must be conditionally approved, which is why it went before the planning commission, a change which took effect in the early 1990s.

East Gate Manor resident Sandra Tomlinson said she and her neighbors were “strongly opposed” to the project because it looked more like a plan for an apartment complex than a duplex. She pointed out the site plan had seven parking spaces, in addition to the garages, and included another housing unit detached from the duplexes.

“That is completely out of character to the neighborhood,” she said. “I talked to a bunch of people … not a single person was in favor of this.”

Dan said the site plan did includes a future accessory dwelling unit, which would mean there are three units on the single family zoned site. The city defines accessory dwelling units (ADUs) as “an additional dwelling unit having separate kitchen, sleeping, and sanitation facilities contructed or adopted within, onto, or detached from a single family dwelling on a residential lot in the A or R-1 zones.” As of Jan. 1, 2020 they can be stick built or pre-manufactured, such as mobile homes, and can also be conversions of an attic, basement, garage or another portion of a single family dwelling.

Commissioner Mary Beatie asked if the duplexes could be reoriented to face in different directions, one on Paradise and the other on Lovers Lane, and then hide the ADU behind the duplexes to make it look more like the rest of the neighborhood.

“Lovers Lane, which is a four lane divided arterial, we would never give anyone access to lovers lane, nor would we allow just a unit to face on to it,” City Planner Paul Bernal said.

Another man shared he looked up the property on Zillow, a real estate app, which stated the project was a “triplex” and had already been “site plan approved” prior to the start of the meeting. He said property values in his neighborhood have been steadily going up, but he expects approval of the project will weigh them back down.

“So please make a good decision on this and don’t lower our property values,” he said. “Don’t ruin our community.”

Commission Adam Peck said the city does not have any authority to impose conditions on the ADU and said a duplex might be the only use suited for the lot, since it has been vacant for more than 40 years because nobody wants to buy a home that backs up to a busy street like Lovers Lane.

“It’s not a terribly efficient use of the space but I think a more efficient use of the space would be more concerning to the neighbors via a higher density the that would come along with that,” Peck said.