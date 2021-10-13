Visalia Homeless Center is searching for a new winter shelter location

“The perception, like anything else that comes with people who are unhoused, is that there will be problems,” Ward said. “But we have had few problems with those staying overnight at the church.”

VHC did not operate a warming center last winter due to COVID-19 safety guidelines against congregate facilities. Instead, Ward and her partners used its annual funding from the Kings-Tulare Homeless Alliance to purchase hotel vouchers for 35 people at the Lamp Liter Inn from January through March of this year.

Prior to 2020, Ward used the parish hall at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Visalia to shelter between 80 and 90 homeless people each night the temperature is forecasted to drop below 35 degrees. In 2019, the last time Visalia had a warming center, about two-thirds of those seeking shelter at the church were men, but several were mothers with children. One of the reasons that people preferred the warming center over other overnight shelters in town was because they did not split up couples, children and parents, or pets from pet owners. Ward said her staff also connected people with resources and provided a much needed resource themselves. She said three case workers with Family Services of Tulare County volunteered their time to ensure one person was there every other Friday to assist people dealing with issues of sexual assault, drug addiction, and mental health issues. She also trained her staff to enter those coming out of the cold into the Homeless Information System. She said only about half of those came to the warming center were already in the system.

Ward said she is not continuing to operate the warming center at the church is because it has been hard on the neighborhood. The last time the church’s temporary use permit for the warming center came before the Visalia Planning Commission for approval, those living near the church shared they did not feel safe going out to their car at night while others complained of litter, feces and urine on their lawns and property.

“It’s hard on the neighborhood and I am trying to be a good neighbor,” Ward said.