Tales from the Tomb: Historical society resurrects annual event

Annual event to feature figures from the past at the Visalia Cemetery on Saturday, Oct. 23

VISALIA – The greatest liar in the Sierra, a civil rights leader, a ghost, and a role model for women are all buried in the Visalia Cemetery.

But they will seemingly come back to life Oct. 23 when the Tulare County Historical Society presents an encore presentation of Tales from the Tomb at 10 a.m. on the lawn next to the cemetery’s chapel.

Organized by local historian Dallas Pattee of Lindsay, the annual even features four actors who play the roles of four significant personalities buried in the cemetery. The living history event is occasionally presented in other Tulare County cemeteries as well.