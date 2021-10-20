Visalia accepting youth grant applications

“The city of Visalia recognizes the important roles that nonprofit agencies play in the ongoing effort to improve the quality of life in the city of Visalia,” said Ruth Peña, financial analyst for the city. “Applicants must be a nonprofit or local government agency operating in the city of Visalia.”

The city will accept grant applications now through Nov. 19 at noon. Those interested in applying should note:

Applicants must be a nonprofit or local government agency operating in the city of Visalia.

Funding for this grant is based on a competitive process. Only one application per agency will be accepted.

Applications must be received no later than Nov. 19, 2021, noon, at 707 W. Acequia Ave., Visalia. Proposals may be submitted in PDF format and delivered via email by the deadline. Applications received after the deadline will not be reviewed.

Nonprofit grant funding must benefit youth living or attending school in Visalia.

Grants will range from a minimum of $1,000 to a maximum of $6,500.

Grants will be funded for continuing programs, new programs, or scholarship programs.

The competitive grants are administered by the Citizens Advisory Committee (CAC). A subcommittee will review applications on Nov. 22 and 23, and make recommendations to the full CAC on Dec. 1. The committee will then present recommendations of funding to the Visalia City Council on Dec. 20 and program year will begin on Jan. 1, 2022 and run through Dec. 31, 2022.

Last year, the city awarded 10 nonprofits $6,500 each for programs ranging from boxing to books. The American GI Forum and the Arts Consortium received an additional $500 for their respective programs to support the Northside Boxing Club and the Chicano Art History Engagement Project. Neighborhood Church received more than double its request of $3,000 to purchase laptops for students living in the boundaries of Houston Elementary School.

Other programs to receive $6,500 this year include: Assistance League to provide shoes, socks, books and hygiene kits; Bethlehem Center to distribute new coats for kids; Care Pregnancy Center to provide baby items as incentives to get young parents to attend parenting and life skills courses; Champions Recovery Alternative Programs to provide substance abuse counseling to VUSD students; Friends of Tulare County for the Child and Welfare Services toy drive; Turning Point of Central California for parent-child training; Arts Visalia for youth art classes and scholarships.

The grants are part of Measure N money set aside for youth programs. As part of the initial Measure N spending plan, the city council directed 2% of the 10% Maintenance & Emerging Needs Fund to fund youth programs.

To receive an application, click here to download a PDF, visit City Hall West in-person, Monday through Friday during regular business hours, or contact Ruth Peña at [email protected] or 713-4327.