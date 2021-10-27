Visalia Rawhide pitches relief for three local nonprofits

The Boys and Girls Clubs (BGC) will receive $10,000 to provide needed maintenance on their facilities. This grant will help Boys & Girls Clubs provide safe, quality spaces for kids to attend during after school hours, school holidays and summer vacation. Tulare County currently has 15 clubs located throughout the South Valley and sees an average of 910 kids a day.

“We are very thankful to the Sigal Family for their concern and investment in our community’s children,” BGC Sequoias CEO Galen Quenzer said.

Family Services of Tulare County will receive $10,000 to continue providing emergency shelter, counseling, and legal services for survivors of domestic violence and their children, as well as other programs that help strengthen families and prevent future violence. Family Services works with more than 5,000 people each year.

“During the COVID-19 pandemic the need for our services increased, while survivors of violence faced new barriers to seeking safety,” Family Services CEO Caity Meader said. “The Sigal family’s donation allows Family Services to continue its work to help local children and families heal from violence and thrive in healthy relationships.”

United Way has been on the frontlines of the COVID-19 response in Tulare County. They will receive $10,000 to continue connecting community members with resources and services through their non-emergency hotline and comprehensive app. United Way directly serves families that have been impacted by COVID-19 by connecting them with available resources. This grant will provide critical mortgage and utility assistance for 20 families. The need in Tulare County is great. In the past year and a half, over 2700 families have requested support for mortgage and utility bills totaling over $3,000,000.

“Thank you to Rawhide season ticket holders and fans for your support this season,” said Sigal. “In honor of you, the Rawhide invests in critical resources to support our community. “

The Visalia Rawhide are the Single-A Affiliate of the Arizona Diamondbacks and are the only professional sports team in Tulare and Kings counties. The team has been an affiliate of the Arizona Diamondbacks since 2007 and celebrated the 75th Anniversary of Minor League Baseball in Visalia in 2021. The Rawhide proudly hosts competitive baseball in Valley Strong Ballpark while providing affordable entertainment for all ages. For information on the upcoming 2022 Visalia Rawhide season, contact the Visalia Rawhide Ticket Office at 559-732-4433, visit online at rawhidebaseball.com, or follow on Facebook (TheRawhide), Instagram (@VisaliaRawhide), and Twitter (@VisaliaRawhide).

The Central Valley Community Foundation has been a trusted partner in philanthropy in the Central Valley for more than 50 years. Its mission is to cultivate smart philanthropy, lead, and invest in solutions that build stronger communities. As the only nationally-accredited community foundation serving the six-county Central San Joaquin Valley, CVCF attracts investment and deploys resources to solve persistent economic, environmental, and social challenges in the Central Valley.

