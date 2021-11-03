Fox Theatre to finish the year with four shows

Those attending mega events will need to either show proof of vaccination or pre-entry negative test and must wear face masks and venues will be required to provide face masks. Self-attestation will not be accepted as a form of vaccination verification.

Event sponsors will also be asked to warn participants about the increased risk, encourage people to get vaccinated and sign up for CA Notify, increase ventilation and air flow, and to designate areas for eating, drinking and congregating to reduce the risk of transmission indoors.

The Sequoia Symphony rechristened the theater when it opened its 2021-22 season with Star Wars: A New Hope on Oct. 15. Continuing its popular film series, director Bruce Kiesling led the symphony in a live concert of Oscar-winner John Williams’ score of the popular movie while the film is being played. The symphony will continue its season on Saturday, Nov. 20 with a whirlwind of stories told by composers. The concert includes new music by Caroline Shaw, Mendelssohn’s “Sweet As Candy” piano concerto and Rimsky-Korsakov’s hair raising storybook with highlights of 1,001 Arabian Nights.

Tickets range from $10 to $50 and can be purchased at www.sequoiasymphonyorchestra.com/season.

The next event on the calendar is comedian Carlos Mencina on Saturday, Nov. 13. Mencia began his career doing stand-up on amateur night at the world renowned comedy club, Laugh Factory. He later showcased at The Comedy Store and became a regular, performing nightly. After he found success on the L.A. comedy circuit, Mencia was named “International Comedy Grand Champion” from Buscando Estrellas (the Latino version of Star Search). This led to appearances on “In Living Color,” “The Arsenio Hall Show,” “Moesha” and “An Evening at the Improv” and ultimately to his own show “Mind of Mencia” on Comedy Central.

Doors open at 7 p.m. with showtime at 8 p.m. Tickets range from $35-$45 and can be purchased at foxvisalia.org.

Another comedian, Frankie Quinones, will take the stage on Saturday, Dec. 18. Quiñones is a stand-up comedian, actor and creator, best known for his character work. He tours as himself but also as Creeper (a reformed cholo turned fitness guru) and Juanita Carmelita (a spicy suburban drama queen). Frankie’s characters have racked up millions of views, and Creeper’s CHOLOFIT exercise routines have become viral sensations. Quinones is currently filming one of the lead roles in the ABC Studios Hulu pilot. His half-hour HBO MAX special Super Homies which premiered over the summer.

If comedy isn’t your thing, check out John Mueller’s Winter Dance Party. Fifties era artists Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens and the Big Bopper return to the stage in this authentic re-creation show. Experience live performances from the amazing artists whose careers were tragically cut short in a plane crash in 1959. Each live concert performance includes over two hours of unbridled, high voltage entertainment featuring all the hit songs such as That’ll Be The Day, Peggy Sue, Oh, Boy, Rave on, La Bamba, Chantilly Lace, and many, many more.