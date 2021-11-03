Neighbors pull knives after pulling into parking space

Visalia Police Logs

Sunday, Oct. 31

At 9 p.m. officers were dispatched to the intersection of Main Street and Church Street regarding a report of a male subject with a gun. Several witnesses reported a male discharging a semi-automatic pistol into the air approximately three to four times. Officers arrived on scene within a minute and located a subject matching the description provided by witnesses. This subject was later identified as Julian Rodriguez, 22. Rodriguez was in possession of a semi-automatic pistol and is prohibited from possessing a firearm. Additional evidence was located on scene that corroborated witness accounts. Rodriguez was booked into the Tulare County pre-trial facility.

Friday, Oct. 29

On Aug. 27 at 4:48 p.m., officers with the Visalia Police Department were dispatched to an assault with a deadly weapon and a man down on Beech Avenue in front of Whitendale Park. Upon arrival, officers located a male suffering from at least one gunshot wound. The victim was transported to Kaweah Health Medical Center for treatment. Witnesses in the area provided a suspect vehicle description of a gray sedan fleeing the area. The violent crimes unit responded and took over the investigation. The victim was later listed in critical, but stable condition. During the investigation, the violent crimes unit learned that the shooting was the result of a robbery. Detectives learned that the victim was robbed at gunpoint while inside his vehicle and parked in the Whitendale Park parking lot. During the robbery, the victim attempted to retrieve his property and was shot by the suspects. After serving numerous search warrants, the violent crimes unit was able to develop investigative leads in this case. With the assistance of the special enforcement unit, several investigative contacts and follow up investigations were conducted. The investigative contacts resulted in the identification of both juvenile suspects, the recovery of items taken during the robbery, and the recovery of the two firearms believed to have been used in the shooting. On Oct. 22, the violent crimes unit obtained arrest warrants for both juvenile suspects. On Oct. 29, youth service officers assisted the violent crimes unit in arresting both juvenile suspects without incident. Following the arrest, a search warrant was served at the suspects residence in the 600 block of east Kaweah Avenue. During the search, detectives located the gray sedan involved in the shooting. The juvenile suspects were booked at the juvenile detention facility for attempt homicide, robbery, and conspiracy.