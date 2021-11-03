New leads emerge in last year’s triple homicide

Visalia Police are looking for two vehicles they believe are associated with the killing of three teens in the Golden West parking lost last year
VISALIA – Just a few weeks after announcing its intention to increase the reward to $59,000, the Visalia Police Department has its first leads in last year’s shooting that left three teens dead in the Golden West High School parking lot.
Last month, VPD’s Violent Crimes Unit announced it had received several tips since telling the public it was asking the state of California for $50,000 in addition to the $9,000 already being offered by Valley Crime Stoppers. Based on those tips, detectives have identified two vehicles they believed are associated with the shooting, a dark blue pickup and white sedan.
“The Violent Crimes Unit is looking for assistance in identifying an owner or anyone believed to be associated with vehicles similar to the ones shown below,” VPD posted on its social media sites.
The night after the murder, Nikkole led a vigil in the boys’ honor in the parking lot where they were killed. More than 130 people came by the vigil to leave votive candles, flowers, photos and mementos of the three young men on one of the pillars to the parking shade near where the boys were shot and killed. Some used a marker to write messages along the concrete base of the pillar.
Isaiah’s mother, Nikkole Rule, said her son had a big personality that could fill a room. He was goofy, fun-loving, loud and enjoyed every moment of every day. Blake’s cousin, Kevin Knowles, grew up playing football with Isaiah and Blake. He said his cousin always wanted to be around music. He played the part of rapper with tight pants, Gucci belts and fancy shoes. He said Blake was an outstanding athlete who could play almost any position on the football field. He said family was important to Blake who had his grandmother’s name tattooed across his neck and his mother’s name on his arm.
Isaiah’s grandmother, Susie Garza, said Isaiah was on track to get his GED next month. She said he loved burgers and was drawn to the beach. He didn’t necessarily like to swim in the ocean or walk in the sand, but he felt inspired there. He loved music and creating his own and enjoyed being with friends and family.
On Aug. 24, 2020, Nikkole wrote a Facebook post to “my son’s killer” telling them they were responsible for turning her life, and many other friends and family member’s, upside down. She wrote about how she will never see her son get married, have children of his own, and pursue his dreams.
“I can not wait for the day my son gets JUSTICE,” Nikkole wrote. “I hope you suffer as well as your family because you tore mine apart. You alone shattered my world.”
Anyone with information related to a person associated with these two vehicles is urged to contact Visalia Police Department Violent Crimes Detective Rob Meier at 559-713-4211. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact the Visalia Police Department Tip Line at 559-713-4738. To report information to Crimestoppers call 498-STOP (7867) or visit their web site at www.valleycrimestoppers.org.
According to police reports, officers responded to a report of shots fired at about 11:15 p.m. on May 5, 2020. When officers arrived on scene, Jose Hernandez-Pena, 19, Isaiah Rule, 18 and Blake Medeiros, 19, were already deceased.
Isaiah’s mother, Nikkole Rule, arrived later that night to find police investigating the crime scene. On Oct. 1, she held a raffle for a fall-themed gift basket to help raise funds for Crime Stoppers to offer more reward money. She said she promises her son, who she calls “Zah,” every day that she will find those who took his life.
“And even though there are days I just want to end it all, I can’t let those [them] be free!,” she wrote on Facebook. “I push through for him! And I will raise more $ towards that reward! I won’t stop fighting! I can’t! I love you baby so much!”