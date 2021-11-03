New leads emerge in last year’s triple homicide

The night after the murder, Nikkole led a vigil in the boys’ honor in the parking lot where they were killed. More than 130 people came by the vigil to leave votive candles, flowers, photos and mementos of the three young men on one of the pillars to the parking shade near where the boys were shot and killed. Some used a marker to write messages along the concrete base of the pillar.

Isaiah’s mother, Nikkole Rule, said her son had a big personality that could fill a room. He was goofy, fun-loving, loud and enjoyed every moment of every day. Blake’s cousin, Kevin Knowles, grew up playing football with Isaiah and Blake. He said his cousin always wanted to be around music. He played the part of rapper with tight pants, Gucci belts and fancy shoes. He said Blake was an outstanding athlete who could play almost any position on the football field. He said family was important to Blake who had his grandmother’s name tattooed across his neck and his mother’s name on his arm.

Isaiah’s grandmother, Susie Garza, said Isaiah was on track to get his GED next month. She said he loved burgers and was drawn to the beach. He didn’t necessarily like to swim in the ocean or walk in the sand, but he felt inspired there. He loved music and creating his own and enjoyed being with friends and family.

On Aug. 24, 2020, Nikkole wrote a Facebook post to “my son’s killer” telling them they were responsible for turning her life, and many other friends and family member’s, upside down. She wrote about how she will never see her son get married, have children of his own, and pursue his dreams.

“I can not wait for the day my son gets JUSTICE,” Nikkole wrote. “I hope you suffer as well as your family because you tore mine apart. You alone shattered my world.”