Cal Water may extend Stage 2 water restrictions in Visalia

“Water budgets are NOT being implemented at this time,” California Water Service (Cal Water) wrote in a released statement.

Visalia is already operating under Stage 2 (Water Alert) conservation measures implemented by the Visalia City Council on March 1, 2021. The city’s self-imposed restrictions were effective through the end of this month but would be automatically extended if the CPUC approves Cal Water’s request to begin Stage 2 in the six districts beginning on Dec. 14, 2021.

City staff said Visalia has experienced below average rainfall nine out of the last 11 years, and the groundwater table the city relies on for its water supply remains critically low, measuring 30 feet lower than in 2010. Other Cal Water districts subject to the new Stage 2 restrictions are Bakersfield and Kern River Valley, as well as Livermore, Los Altos and Redwood Valley in the Bay Area.

In order to help customers comply with the new conservation measures, Cal Water is hosting public meetings to help water users understand the new rules.

Regarding the new notice, CalWater is hosting a public meeting to help customers understand and comply with these new restrictions. The meeting will educate customers on Stage 2 of Cal Water’s Schedule 14.1, water-use restrictions, and a range of conservation programs and tools available to assist customers. The Visalia district meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 16 at ImagineU Children’s Museum, 210 N. Tipton Street, Visalia, CA 93292.

“We also want customers to know that we are here to help them reduce their water use as we face increasingly serious drought conditions,” the notice stated. “As part of our promise to provide customers quality, service, and value, we offer a variety of conservation programs and encourage them to take advantage of these resources to help save water every day.”

At the meetings, Cal Water representatives will provide details about new irrigation restrictions as part of Stage 2 and discuss current prohibited uses of water. Some of the restrictions include: