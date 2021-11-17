DA holds off on charges in daycare death

“An incident as tragic and intricate as this requires a significant amount of information to make a decision to file charges. Unfortunately, we do not possess everything we need to make that decision at this time,” Alavezos said. “Our burden of proof requires that we have this information and enough time to thoroughly analyze it.”

The DA’s Office made the announcement Nov. 9 after the Visalia Police Department said it was submitting homicide charges against Amanda Taylor, 41, owner of Imagination Playhouse daycare. Taylor was originally arrested on child abuse charges on Nov. 5 after paramedics responded to an emergency call and arrived to find the 1-year-old female, whose name is being withheld because she is a minor, unconscious at the daycare, located in 3300 block of W. Sunnyside Ave. in Visalia.

Paramedics began life saving measures while transporting the infant to Kaweah Health Medical Center by ambulance. The child remained in critical condition and was later airlifted to Valley Children’s Hospital in Madera.

When Visalia Police Department officers went to Kaweah Health doctors informed them the juvenile had sustained “non accidental injuries.” Detectives with the Violent Crimes Unit took over the investigation and executed a search warrant at the daycare, conducted numerous interviews and learned the infant sustained her injuries while under the care of 41-year-old Amanda Taylor, owner of Imagination Playhouse. It was also learned that Taylor was the only adult who had contact with the victim during that time frame.

On Nov. 8, the Visalia Police Department reported the child had died from her injuries. The Visalia Police Department said it submitted charges of homicide but the DA said it will not file until all of the documents have been received and reviewed. Alavezos said the DA’s Office will update the public when a filing decision is made.

The Violent Crimes Unit asks that anyone with additional information about this incident or parents whose children experienced suspicious injuries while in the care of Imagination Playhouse contact Detective Andrew Saelee at 559-713-4576. Those wishing to remain Anonymous can contact the Anonymous Tip Line at 559-734-5302.