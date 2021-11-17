Man shot, wounded outside Visalia Target

The victim was transported to Kaweah Health by ambulance and was listed in stable condition. The violent crimes unit was asked to respond and take over the investigation. The Visalia Police Department crime lab also responded and processed the crime scene.

After conducting several interviews and reviewing video surveillance, detectives learned that the victim approached and confronted the suspect in the Target parking lot. During the confrontation, the victim was shot at close range and sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. The victim has been uncooperative and has refused to provide any information to detectives.

The violent crimes unit is conducting additional follow up investigations and is asking that anyone with additional information contact Detective Miguel Leon at 559-713-4722. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact the Anonymous Tip Line at 559-734-5302.

Visalia Police Logs

Friday, Nov. 12

At approximately 2:34 p.m., officers responded to an assault with a deadly weapon in the area of Houston Avenue and Garden Street. Officers arrived on scene and located an adult male victim suffering from several stab wounds. The victim was transported to Kaweah Health by ambulance and is in critical but stable condition. After conducting several interviews, officers learned that the victim was traveling on Houston Avenue when he was assaulted by several Hispanic males. Officers also learned that the assault was possibly gang motivated. The special enforcement unit took over the investigation and is being assisted by the violent crimes unit. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact officer Samantha Gonzales at 559-713-4292. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call the Anonymous Tip-Line at 559-734-5302.

Thursday, Nov. 11

At approximately 5:19 p.m., patrol officers responded to a shot fired call at the intersection of Kaweah Avenue and Santa Fe Street. As officers were responding, dispatch received an additional call for service from a gunshot victim in the 700 block of east Kaweah Avenue. Arriving officers heard additional shots being fired and observed a silver sedan leaving the crime scene. Officers were able to conduct a traffic stop at the intersection of Laurel Avenue and Liberty Street. As the vehicle came to a stop, the passenger in the vehicle exited and fled. With the assistance of the special enforcement unit, officers formed a perimeter and conducted a search in the neighborhood for the suspect. During the search, officers located articles of clothing and a handgun that were discarded by the suspect. The suspect was not located and is still outstanding. The driver of the vehicle was arrested without incident and was identified as Dwight Brown. The victim suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and was transported to Kaweah Health. Dwight Brown was booked at the Tulare County pre-trial facility for conspiracy, shooting at an occupied dwelling, and assault with a deadly weapon. The violent crimes unit was asked to take over the investigation and is asking that anyone with additional information call detective Miguel Leon at 559-713-4722. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact the Anonymous Tip Line at 559-734-5302.

At 12:01 p.m., the Visalia Police Department responded to the 4000 block of west Tulare for a family disturbance. The male juvenile had fought with his dad and locked him out of the apartment. While officers attempted to talk to the juvenile through the door, a fire was started in the living room. The juvenile was evacuated through a bedroom window and the other occupants of the complex were evacuated. Visalia Fire responded and contained the fire. The juvenile was booked for numerous charges. Visalia Police Department’s HOPE team and Motors responded to assisted.

Tuesday, Nov. 9

At 1:22 p.m., the Visalia Police Department responded to the Target shopping center on north Dinuba for a person who was stealing from Ross and then going to Target. During the investigation, it was determined that two suspects arrived in a Toyota truck that had been stolen out of Kings County. Kyle Delaware, 29, ran from officers when approached and was apprehended a short distance from the shopping center. Christopher Melendrez, 39, was apprehended in another store in the same shopping center. Both suspects were charged with multiple crimes. Tulare Regional Auto Theft Task force and Visalia Police Department HOPE Unit assisted. Over $500 in merchandise was returned to the stores.