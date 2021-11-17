Police rescue juvenile, family displaced from duplex fire

With the duplex clear of residents, firefighters quickly contained the fire to a living room area and prevented from spreading to the shared attic space between the two units. A second fire alarm sent two more engines to the home due to reports of multiple units involved in fire.

The juvenile and a parent were displaced by the fire and were contacted by the American Red Cross for aid. There were no injuries sustained to civilians or fire personnel at this fire. In all, 16 firefighters, and a chief fought he fire with four engines and a ladder truck.

There was approximately $100,000 in property damage and approximately $5,000 in damage to the contents of the structure. The property value of the house was estimated at approximately $341,000.

The cause of the fire is undetermined, and the investigation is being handled with the assistance of the Visalia Police Department.