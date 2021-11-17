Police rescue juvenile, family displaced from duplex fire

Family loses home on Veterans Day after two-alarm fire smokes out half of duplex
VISALIA – While most residents were celebrating Veteran’s Day with small observances at their home, at least two people were driven from their home by smoke and flames last Thursday.
The Visalia Fire Department received a first alarm fire call just before 1 p.m. on Nov. 11. They arrived in the 4000 block of W. Tulare Avenue and found a single-story duplex with smoke coming from one of the units. Police officers had already rescued a juvenile from the home.
With the duplex clear of residents, firefighters quickly contained the fire to a living room area and prevented from spreading to the shared attic space between the two units. A second fire alarm sent two more engines to the home due to reports of multiple units involved in fire.
The juvenile and a parent were displaced by the fire and were contacted by the American Red Cross for aid. There were no injuries sustained to civilians or fire personnel at this fire. In all, 16 firefighters, and a chief fought he fire with four engines and a ladder truck.
There was approximately $100,000 in property damage and approximately $5,000 in damage to the contents of the structure. The property value of the house was estimated at approximately $341,000.
The cause of the fire is undetermined, and the investigation is being handled with the assistance of the Visalia Police Department.